Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh film beats Pushpa 2's Hindi version, Dhurandhar's lifetime haul
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film is unstoppable, inches closer to ₹850 crore mark.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 11: Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller continues its dream run at the box office even in its second week. The film collected over ₹60 crore on both its second Saturday and Sunday, taking its total domestic collection past ₹840 crore and surpassing the lifetime haul of its predecessor, Dhurandhar.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection
According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge ended its second weekend on an impressive note. The film collected ₹41.75 crore on its second Friday. It then saw a significant jump on its second Saturday, collecting ₹62.85 crore. On Sunday, the film improved further and earned ₹68.10 crore. With this, the film’s second weekend total stood at ₹168.72 crore, taking its overall India net collection to ₹846.67 crore.
The film not only outperformed Dhurandhar’s second weekend haul of ₹141.5 crore, but also managed to surpass the first instalment’s lifetime collection of ₹840.20 crore in just 11 days. Aditya Dhar’s film has also overtaken the Hindi collection of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹812.14 crore). With this, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has further cemented its blockbuster status and continues to dominate the box office with remarkable momentum.
So far, the film has also surpassed the lifetime India collections of RRR ( ₹782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹646 crore) and several other major blockbusters. It is now yet to beat Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹859.70 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1,030.42 crore) and Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹1,234.10 crore).
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
The spy action thriller tells the origin story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and explores why he transforms into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also shows how Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld and political structure to become a kingpin while carrying out his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan.
The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in lead roles, along with Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu and others in key roles. It also features a cameo by Aditya Dhar’s wife and actor Yami Gautam.
The film has received a positive response from both audiences and critics. Several celebrities, including Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Anupam Kher, have praised the film’s direction and Ranveer Singh’s performance. The film has emerged as a massive success, with many scenes turning into meme material on social media and several moments from the film going viral online.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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