Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh film beats Pushpa 2's Hindi version, Dhurandhar's lifetime haul

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 11: Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller continues its dream run at the box office even in its second week. The film collected over ₹60 crore on both its second Saturday and Sunday, taking its total domestic collection past ₹840 crore and surpassing the lifetime haul of its predecessor, Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh's still from Aditya Dhar's film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge ended its second weekend on an impressive note. The film collected ₹41.75 crore on its second Friday. It then saw a significant jump on its second Saturday, collecting ₹62.85 crore. On Sunday, the film improved further and earned ₹68.10 crore. With this, the film’s second weekend total stood at ₹168.72 crore, taking its overall India net collection to ₹846.67 crore.

The film not only outperformed Dhurandhar’s second weekend haul of ₹141.5 crore, but also managed to surpass the first instalment’s lifetime collection of ₹840.20 crore in just 11 days. Aditya Dhar’s film has also overtaken the Hindi collection of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹812.14 crore). With this, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has further cemented its blockbuster status and continues to dominate the box office with remarkable momentum.

So far, the film has also surpassed the lifetime India collections of RRR ( ₹782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹646 crore) and several other major blockbusters. It is now yet to beat Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹859.70 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1,030.42 crore) and Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹1,234.10 crore).

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge The spy action thriller tells the origin story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and explores why he transforms into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also shows how Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld and political structure to become a kingpin while carrying out his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in lead roles, along with Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu and others in key roles. It also features a cameo by Aditya Dhar’s wife and actor Yami Gautam.

The film has received a positive response from both audiences and critics. Several celebrities, including Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Anupam Kher, have praised the film’s direction and Ranveer Singh’s performance. The film has emerged as a massive success, with many scenes turning into meme material on social media and several moments from the film going viral online.