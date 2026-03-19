Dhurandhar 2 ending explained: Does the post-credits scene set up Dhurandhar 3? How a wild plot twist seals Hamza's fate
Dhurandhar The Revenge has two end-credits scenes, with one focussed solely on Ranveer Singh's character. Major spoilers for the film inside.
Dhurandhar The Revenge has released in theatres. The film followed months of build-up and fan theories about what the sequel could show, and also whether there is a planned part 3. Now, with the Aditya Dhar film having arrived, all the rumours have been put to rest. Let’s take a deep dive into the conclusion of the Dhurandhar saga and see what that ending meant for Ranveer Singh’s Hamza, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
MAJOR DHURANDHAR 2 SPOILERS AHEAD!
Dhurandhar 2 ending explained
The climax of Dhurandhar 2 sees Ranveer Singh’s character travel to Muridke to face off against Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal). After he dismantles the LeT camp with the help of Baloch fighters, Hamza is arrested and tortured by Pakistani forces who realise he is an Indian agent. However, Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan) manages to get him out through the coercion of a senior Pakistani Army official. At this point, it is revealed that Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), a senior Pakistani politician, is also an Indian agent who has been in Pakistan for almost 50 years. Jamali helps Hamza, aka Jaskirat, return to India. This plot twist saved Hamza from a certain death on the other side of the border. In the end, Ranveer’s character returns to India, meets Sanyal, and eventually goes back to his village in Punjab, where he sees his family. However, the scene ends on an open note, leaving the audience unsure whether he will reunite with them or return to his new life as a spy.
Dhurandhar 2 post-credits scene
But the film does not end there. There are two end-credits scenes. One is a montage during the credits that shows how Jaskirat trained to become a spy after being rescued from the gallows by Sanyal and his team. The training shows him becoming a master of combat, espionage, and even poisons.
There is a second post-credits scene that shows General Shahnawaz (Raj Zutshi), the Pakistani general who was arm-twisted by Sanyal to let Hamza go, losing it in front of his men. The 30-second scene seems to have been added as a fun throwaway, as it adds little to the story. Contrary to popular belief, neither of the post-credits scenes hints at a part 3.
All about Dhurandhar 2
The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor in major roles. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is poised for a record-breaking box-office start, having already earned acclaim from critics.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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