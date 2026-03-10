Dhurandhar 2 paid previews: How to watch Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh film before it releases
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is releasing in theatres on March 19, but fans can watch it before it releases, on March 18 evening. Here's how.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is arguably the most anticipated Hindi film in years. The Aditya Dhar directorial brings back Ranveer Singh as Hamza aka Jaskirat, an Indian spy in Pakistan. The unprecedented success of Part 1 in December has paved the way for the sequel to generate immense buzz. In fact, the buzz is so huge that the makers are organising preview shows for fans on the eve of the release, but on a scale never-seen-before in Hindi cinema.
Dhurandhar 2 paid previews
The trailer of Dhurandhar 2 was launched on Saturday, as Jio Studios and B62 Studios released the 4-minute glimpse into the world of Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The important announcement came at the end of the trailer as the makers announced paid previews for the film on March 18. Online ticketing platforms like BookMyShow and District opened the bookings for paid previews on Saturday afternoon itself.
As of Tuesday, the paid previews of Dhurandhar 2 are set for the evening of March 18, the eve of its release. Many theatres across India are starting shows at 4-5 PM with some screens keeping multiple shows that evening. The paid previews are spread across India, but not in all locations. As per trade estimates, Dhurandhar 2 paid previews will be shown on around 5000 screens across India. The film’s release, the following day, will be wider as more screens will be added in more cities.
Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings
Fans have noted that the prices of the tickets for the paid preview of Dhurandhar 2 were abnormally high. Across India, the average ticket price for the Hindi version is around ₹417. In multiplexes, this figure is around ₹550, according to trade sources. Even the Kannada dub has tickets priced over ₹400 on an average. But despite this, tickets are selling like hot cakes. By Tuesday evening, the film had sold over 3 lakh tickets for paid previews, grossing over ₹16 crore domestically. Overseas, it has amassed over $700K for paid previews in North America, and is set to exceed $2 million for the weekend. With eight days to go for the release, these are promising numbers.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 brings back Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Pakistan. The heavily-anticipated film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. Part 1 was a mega success, earning ₹1300 crore worldwide. The sequel is expected to repeat its success.
