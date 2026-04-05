Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 17: Ranveer Singh film earns ₹1560 crore, sees 100% jump overseas
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 17: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's spy thriller has seen a revival overseas.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 17: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge has seen a revival at the box office in its third weekend, with big jumps on both Friday and Saturday. The film is now charging towards the ₹1600-crore mark, and is set to become the first from Bollywood to cross ₹1000 crore at the domestic box office.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update
Dhurandhar 2 had crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide in its first week. At the beginning of its third week, it crossed the ₹1500-crore mark as well. Now, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is gunning to cross ₹1000 crore net in India alone, an uncharted territory for Hindi films. On Saturday, its 17th day in theatres, the spy thriller earned ₹25.65 crore net domestically. The film has seen jumps of 20% on both Friday and Saturday, signalling promising signs as it nears a historic ₹1000 crore net in India. After Saturday, Dhurandhar 2 has earned ₹985 crore net ( ₹1179 crore gross) in India.
Overseas, the film has been an equally big phenomenon. It raked in over $22 million in its first weekend internationally. In its second week, it crossed the $30-million mark. On Saturday, Dhurandhar 2 saw a 100% jump overseas, raking in over $1 million, compared to just over $500K on Friday. This takes its international gross to over $41.5 million. It is now the highest-grossing Indian film in many overseas markets, including North America, where it broke Baahubali 2’s 9-year-old record.
Dhurandhar 2’s global gross earnings now stand at ₹1565 crore. It is steadily closing in on Pushpa 2 ( ₹1724 crore) and Baahubali 2 ( ₹1788 crore). The film should cross these two before the end of its run, but now it looks unlikely for it to surpass the final collection of Aamir Khan's Dangal. The 2016 release is the highest-grossing Indian film, with a worldwide gross of ₹2070 crore, a big chunk of which came from China.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and was still playing in theatres three months after its December release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.