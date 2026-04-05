Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 17: Ranveer Singh film earns ₹1560 crore, sees 100% jump overseas

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 17: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge has seen a revival at the box office in its third weekend, with big jumps on both Friday and Saturday. The film is now charging towards the ₹1600-crore mark, and is set to become the first from Bollywood to cross ₹1000 crore at the domestic box office. Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 17: The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update Dhurandhar 2 had crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide in its first week. At the beginning of its third week, it crossed the ₹1500-crore mark as well. Now, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is gunning to cross ₹1000 crore net in India alone, an uncharted territory for Hindi films. On Saturday, its 17th day in theatres, the spy thriller earned ₹25.65 crore net domestically. The film has seen jumps of 20% on both Friday and Saturday, signalling promising signs as it nears a historic ₹1000 crore net in India. After Saturday, Dhurandhar 2 has earned ₹985 crore net ( ₹1179 crore gross) in India.

Overseas, the film has been an equally big phenomenon. It raked in over $22 million in its first weekend internationally. In its second week, it crossed the $30-million mark. On Saturday, Dhurandhar 2 saw a 100% jump overseas, raking in over $1 million, compared to just over $500K on Friday. This takes its international gross to over $41.5 million. It is now the highest-grossing Indian film in many overseas markets, including North America, where it broke Baahubali 2’s 9-year-old record.

Dhurandhar 2’s global gross earnings now stand at ₹1565 crore. It is steadily closing in on Pushpa 2 ( ₹1724 crore) and Baahubali 2 ( ₹1788 crore). The film should cross these two before the end of its run, but now it looks unlikely for it to surpass the final collection of Aamir Khan's Dangal. The 2016 release is the highest-grossing Indian film, with a worldwide gross of ₹2070 crore, a big chunk of which came from China.