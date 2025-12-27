Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik was ‘ready to quit and leave industry’, says Aditya Dhar made him trust himself again

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is riding high on success, with Dhurandhar storming its way into the ₹1,000-crore club, joining blockbusters such as Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, and others. The film’s cast has been widely praised for their performances, and each of them has expressed gratitude to Aditya for placing his trust in them. Actor Naveen Kaushik, who plays Donga in the blockbuster, recently opened up about his battle with self-doubt and revealed that he was once on the verge of quitting the film industry altogether. Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik pens note for Aditya Dhar.

Naveen Kaushik thanks Aditya Dhar for trusting in him

On Friday, Naveen took to Instagram and shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Dhurandhar with Aditya Dhar. Along with the pictures, he penned a heartfelt note thanking Aditya for trusting him with his vision. Speaking about how acting is rooted in trust, Naveen wrote, “Somewhere along the way, you forget that before everything else, you have to trust yourself. Trust that all the sacrifices, all the rejections, the endless hours of waiting for non-returning casting calls, the ego massaging, the networking, the running after payments, and the doubting of your abilities in the face of talentless ‘stars’ — all of this means something. It means that you were supposed to be here. That you deserve to be here.”

Recalling his mindset before Dhurandhar came his way, Naveen revealed that he was ready to quit the industry. He wrote, “I had forgotten my trust in myself. I had forgotten the faith I once had in me. I was ready to quit and leave. At the behest of Mukesh sir, I took a meeting with you. This was my last Hail Mary before leaving the industry for good. Our meeting was two guys of the same age connecting over our Delhi theatre roots — remembering how and why we came to this heartbreakingly enchanting city.”

Naveen further recalled a moment when several cast members were gathered for the story narration, after which Aditya told them that the film could only come alive with their trust and support. In that moment, Naveen said, the film began to feel like his own, not just as an actor, but as someone who had become part of the village that raises a child.

Thanking Aditya for helping him rediscover faith in himself, Naveen added, “The last year and a half has been a journey, tough, sometimes frustrating, but deliciously thrilling. From the locations to the action, through it all, Aditya sir, you have been the captain who kept the boat steady. You held on to the vision when others might have lost it and kept your cool when the heat of the moment could lead anyone astray. As you rise to the upper echelons of directors in this country, the world now sees you as the master, the genius, the craftsman, and the storyteller that you truly are.”

About Naveen Kaushik

Naveen made his film debut with a supporting role in Dev.D in 2009. The same year, he appeared in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, his first major film role, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Over the years, he has featured in YRF’s television series Seven, the Amazon Prime Video web series Inside Edge, and films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bank Chor, Bad Newz, and Guest Inn London.

About Dhurandhar’s success

The spy action thriller has been unstoppable at the box office since its release. Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, among others in key roles, the film received mixed reviews from critics. However, strong word of mouth from audiences propelled its success. Within just 22 days, Dhurandhar entered the ₹1,000-crore club and continues its impressive theatrical run. The film’s second part is slated for a theatrical release in March 2026.