Tue, Dec 23, 2025
Dhurandhar box office collection day 19: Ranveer Singh film surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, crosses 588 crore

Updated on: Dec 23, 2025 10:06 pm IST

Dhurandhar box office collection day 19: Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer has done well at the box office since its release on December 5. 

Dhurandhar box office collection day 19: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has continued to gain momentum in the two weeks since its release. The film finally slowed down on its day 18, Monday, but has remained steady since then. In fact, Dhurandhar has also managed to surpass the Hindi collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 hit Jawan.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 19: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 19

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected an estimated 588.3 crore in India on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to 16.09 crore net. This means that the spy action film has surpassed the Hindi collection of Jawan, which stood at 582.31 crore. The 2023 film’s total domestic haul stands at 640.25 crore net.

Dhurandhar brought in 207.25 crore in its first week and 253.25 crore net by its second week. It made 22.5 crore on Friday, bringing in 34.25 crore and 38.5 crore over the weekend. The film collected 16.5 crore on Monday, its lowest collection since its release on December 5. However, the film seems to have found its footing again by Tuesday. Dhurandhar had an overall 28.97% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

Praise for Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar wrote, directed and co-produced Dhurandhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Ranveer plays Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the film. He is sent to Pakistan from India to infiltrate a Baloch gang in Lyari.

The film has received praise not only from the audience but also from celebrities since its release. Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Zoya Akhtar, Preity Zinta, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Gopal Varma and others have praised the film.

Dhurandhar 2 is slated for release on March 19, 2026.

