Dhurandhar box office collection day 25: Ranveer Singh film witnesses dip on 4th Monday but enters 700 crore club

Dhurandhar box office collection day 25: After flying for over three weeks at the domestic box office, the Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun-starrer witnessed a dip on its fourth Monday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film on Monday collected over ₹10 crore. But it entered teh ₹700 crore club. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller released in theatres on December 25. Dhurandhar box office collection day 25: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar's domestic box office performance

Dhurandhar, according to the report, collected ₹172 crore in its third week. On day 22, the film earned ₹15 crore, on day 23, it collected ₹20.50 crore, and on day 24, it minted ₹22.5 crore. On day 25, the film earned ₹10.75 nett as per early estimates in India. So far, it has minted ₹701.25 crore. Dhurandhar had an overall 21.27% Hindi occupancy on Monday.

The film is eyeing Pushpa: The Rule's Hindi nett, which was ₹812.14 crore, as per Sacnilk.com. Dhurandhar is not only one of the biggest hits of 2025 but has also claimed the top 10 spot of the highest-earning Indian movies ever.

About Dhurandhar

Though the film received mixed reviews from critics, celebrities, and audiences have showered it with love. Dhurandhar follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Naveen Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor. Dhurandhar is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and produced by Aditya alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

More about Dhurandhar sequel

The espionage-thriller is slated for a grand Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi 2026 release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking a five-language pan-India and global rollout. Dhurandhar 2, the much-anticipated sequel, will release in theatres on March 19, 2026.