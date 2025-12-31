Search
Wed, Dec 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dhurandhar box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh film ends 2025 with a bang, crosses 720 crore

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Dec 31, 2025 10:13 pm IST

Dhurandhar box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna star in this action spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh made sure to end 2025 with the highest of highs. His film Dhurandhar surpassed all expectations and emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the year. The action spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has been unstoppable ever since it was released on December 5, and continues its glorious run as the year comes to a close. Let's see how the film has performed on the last day of 2025!

Dhurandhar box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh's still from the spy action thriller.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh's still from the spy action thriller.

Dhurandhar box office update

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has collected 10.5 crore on its 27th day of release, which is its 4th Wednesday in theatres. Although it is a dip in collections compared to the previous days, Dhurandhar has been on an unstoppable run with double-digit collections on each day for the last three weeks, a feat that is extraordinary to behold. The total collection of the film now stands at 722.75 crore.

The film collected 207.25 crore in its first week, 253.25 crore in its second week, and 172 crore in its third week.

Dhurandhar has already surpassed the lifetime collections of blockbusters like Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Chhaava, Stree 2, Animal and Pathaan. It is now eyeing the lifetime collection of RRR, which stands at 782.2 crore. The film has already crossed 1000 crore mark worldwide.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Rehman Dakait's (Akshaye Khanna) gang in Pakistan’s Lyari to pass on critical intelligence to RAW from the ISI network. The film also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, with Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun playing key roles.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the sequel, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. The film will clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dhurandhar box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh film ends 2025 with a bang, crosses 720 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On