Dhurandhar box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh film ends 2025 with a bang, crosses 720 crore

Dhurandhar box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh made sure to end 2025 with the highest of highs. His film Dhurandhar surpassed all expectations and emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the year. The action spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has been unstoppable ever since it was released on December 5, and continues its glorious run as the year comes to a close. Let's see how the film has performed on the last day of 2025! Dhurandhar box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh's still from the spy action thriller.

Dhurandhar box office update

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has collected ₹ 10.5 crore on its 27th day of release, which is its 4th Wednesday in theatres. Although it is a dip in collections compared to the previous days, Dhurandhar has been on an unstoppable run with double-digit collections on each day for the last three weeks, a feat that is extraordinary to behold. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹722.75 crore.

The film collected ₹ 207.25 crore in its first week, ₹ 253.25 crore in its second week, and ₹ 172 crore in its third week.

Dhurandhar has already surpassed the lifetime collections of blockbusters like Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Chhaava, Stree 2, Animal and Pathaan. It is now eyeing the lifetime collection of RRR, which stands at ₹ 782.2 crore. The film has already crossed ₹1000 crore mark worldwide.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Rehman Dakait's (Akshaye Khanna) gang in Pakistan’s Lyari to pass on critical intelligence to RAW from the ISI network. The film also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, with Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun playing key roles.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the sequel, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. The film will clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.