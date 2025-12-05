Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra calls out unnecessary negative reviews of Ranveer Singh film: ‘Kya log hain’

Dhurandhar is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna. Ahead of the release, there was considerable social media chatter about why the film was not being promoted heavily. Ranveer Singh stars in the lead role in Dhurandhar.

The press screening of the film was also cancelled on Thursday, and some users claimed the film is just average, which is why the makers avoided the screening in the first place. Negative reviews of the film also surfaced on social media. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who worked on the film, took to his X account to slam the negativity surrounding Dhurandhar. (Also read: Dhurandhar review and release live updates)

What the casting director said

Mukesh wrote in his X account on Friday, “how amazingly it has turned out. I’ve been reading so many unnecessary negative reviews, and honestly, it’s very funny. I was there as one of the HODs of the film. They even had to cancel the cast and crew screening because of a technical glitch. Kya log hain… kisi ne film dekhi bhi nahi, but negativity ke liye ready hain. Haha. phaad degi box office (What kind of people are these? No one saw the film and yet they are ready to spread negativity. It will set the box office on fire)! Can’t wait for the magic.”

Actor Yami Gautam also took to her X account to show support. “And it’s DHURANDHAR DAY today !!!!” she began.

“Some of the hardest working & gem of people that I know & proud to call them my family !!! You have given all your heart, devotion, dedication , intent, passion , sweat , blood , tears (which you never show) to this film, Aditya !!! Too many emotions running today, many hearts beating together !!! You guys are Dhurandhars in your own might. DHURANDHAR Is not a parting gift of 2025 but is here to welcome 2026 for all of us across globe. 🙏🏻 Ab yeh aapki film hai, audience (This film is now yours),” she added.

HT reported that trade experts predicted Dhurandhar will collect in the range of ₹18-20 crore net in India on its opening day, with some even giving more conservative estimates closer to ₹15 crore.