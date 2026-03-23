Dhurandhar makeup artist reveals how Ranveer Singh handled intense transformation: 'Not once have you shown tantrums'

He continued, “I still remember you telling everyone on set — “Apne kaam pe focus karo… kyunki yeh mazaak nahi chal raha (Focus on your work… because this isn’t a joke anymore). And today, that dedication is visible on screen for the whole world to see. I truly hope people learn from the discipline and passion behind this massive success.”

“@ranveersingh we love you (red heart emoji)… The precision with which you performed Hamza and then transformed into Jaskirat was simply outstanding. As an artist working closely with you, I learned so much about what hard work, persistence, and honesty towards your craft really mean,” Karandeep wrote.

Through the post, Karandeep revealed Ranveer endured hours of heavy prosthetics and intricate makeup in sweltering conditions without throwing tantrums. He also shared an image of himself with Ranveer while working on the film.

Recently, prosthetic and makeup artist Karandeep Singh, who worked with Ranveer on Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise, penned a heartfelt note for the actor, applauding his dedication and recalling how he would constantly remind everyone on set to stay focused on the job.

Actor Ranveer Singh is riding high on the thunderous response to his power-packed performance in Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, with social media abuzz over his jaw-dropping transformation. But behind the scenes, the magic came with its own challenges. Celebrity makeup artist Karandeep Singh, who worked on the franchise, has shared an inside glimpse into the actor’s process, revealing what he used to tell everyone on set while working on the film.

In the note, the makeup artist praised Ranveer for his dedication and patience, revealing that he never threw a tantrum on set, even while undergoing hours of heavy prosthetics, blood effects, and intricate makeup applications.

Karandeep shared, “As a makeup artist, working with you is always a pleasure. Not once have you shown tantrums, even when we had to apply heavy prosthetics, blood effects, and complex makeup for hours — sometimes in 45° heat with those intense costumes. Trust me, it’s not easy… but you always made it easier for the team. And like you used to say on set, “Tum logon ko nahi pata humne kya create kiya hai (You people have no idea what we’ve created).”

“Well… now the whole world knows. Thank you for the love, patience, and trust you showed in our work,” he wrote while concluding his note.

Ranveer was overwhelmed by the note and took to the comments section to respond to it. Reacting to the note, he commented, “Love you my brother (multiple red heart emojis)... cue Supreme by NSEeb! (several red heart emojis and fist bump emoji).... rab di Mehr (evil eye and folded hand emoji).

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. It was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, and has been met with largely positive reviews from audiences and critics.

Several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, S. S. Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, have lauded Aditya’s direction and Ranveer’s performance in the film. The film opened to a bumper response at the box office, raking in ₹145 crore on its first day, and went on to cross ₹450 crore domestically within four days, while surpassing ₹700 crore worldwide.