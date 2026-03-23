Dhurandhar makeup artist reveals how Ranveer Singh handled intense transformation: 'Not once have you shown tantrums'
Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh was overwhelmed by prosthetic and makeup artist Karandeep Singh's note and took to the comments section to respond to it.
Actor Ranveer Singh is riding high on the thunderous response to his power-packed performance in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, with social media abuzz over his jaw-dropping transformation. But behind the scenes, the magic came with its own challenges. Celebrity makeup artist Karandeep Singh, who worked on the franchise, has shared an inside glimpse into the actor’s process, revealing what he used to tell everyone on set while working on the film.
Dhurandhar’s makeup artist pens note for Ranveer
Recently, prosthetic and makeup artist Karandeep Singh, who worked with Ranveer on Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise, penned a heartfelt note for the actor, applauding his dedication and recalling how he would constantly remind everyone on set to stay focused on the job.
Through the post, Karandeep revealed Ranveer endured hours of heavy prosthetics and intricate makeup in sweltering conditions without throwing tantrums. He also shared an image of himself with Ranveer while working on the film.
“@ranveersingh we love you (red heart emoji)… The precision with which you performed Hamza and then transformed into Jaskirat was simply outstanding. As an artist working closely with you, I learned so much about what hard work, persistence, and honesty towards your craft really mean,” Karandeep wrote.
He continued, “I still remember you telling everyone on set — “Apne kaam pe focus karo… kyunki yeh mazaak nahi chal raha (Focus on your work… because this isn’t a joke anymore). And today, that dedication is visible on screen for the whole world to see. I truly hope people learn from the discipline and passion behind this massive success.”
In the note, the makeup artist praised Ranveer for his dedication and patience, revealing that he never threw a tantrum on set, even while undergoing hours of heavy prosthetics, blood effects, and intricate makeup applications.
Karandeep shared, “As a makeup artist, working with you is always a pleasure. Not once have you shown tantrums, even when we had to apply heavy prosthetics, blood effects, and complex makeup for hours — sometimes in 45° heat with those intense costumes. Trust me, it’s not easy… but you always made it easier for the team. And like you used to say on set, “Tum logon ko nahi pata humne kya create kiya hai (You people have no idea what we’ve created).”
“Well… now the whole world knows. Thank you for the love, patience, and trust you showed in our work,” he wrote while concluding his note.
Ranveer was overwhelmed by the note and took to the comments section to respond to it. Reacting to the note, he commented, “Love you my brother (multiple red heart emojis)... cue Supreme by NSEeb! (several red heart emojis and fist bump emoji).... rab di Mehr (evil eye and folded hand emoji).
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. It was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, and has been met with largely positive reviews from audiences and critics.
Several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, S. S. Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, have lauded Aditya’s direction and Ranveer’s performance in the film. The film opened to a bumper response at the box office, raking in ₹145 crore on its first day, and went on to cross ₹450 crore domestically within four days, while surpassing ₹700 crore worldwide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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