Dhurandhar synopsis leaked, explains if Ranveer Singh plays Major Mohit Sharma; 4 min post credits scene sets up part 2

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar was finally certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Tuesday, which cleared it for release this Friday. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has been mired in controversy all past week after the parents of the late Major Mohit Sharma moved court claiming the film is inspired by their son’s life and heroics. However, the CBFC re-examination found no link in the film with the late army officer. The certification also revealed the film’s plot, which further reduced doubts about any links with Major Sharma’s life and death. Ranveer Singh plays the lead in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, set to release this Friday.

Dhurandhar synopsis reveals plot

On Tuesday, the CBFC cleared Dhurandhar for release with an ‘A’ certificate and a runtime of 3 hours, 34 minutes. This makes it the longest Indian film in almost two decades, and one of the longest action films in Bollywood history.

The certification also revealed the film’s plot and details about Ranveer’s character. The synopsis reads: “Set against the backdrop of the IC-814 hijacking in 1999 and the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the film follows India's Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal, who crafts a daring and indomitable mission to infiltrate and dismantle a powerful terrorist network operating out of Pakistan. To execute this high-risk operation, Sanyal recruits an unlikely asset — a 20-year-old boy from Punjab, held captive for committing a revenge-driven crime. Recognising the boy's potential and raw intensity, Sanyal decides to mould him into a weapon capable of penetrating Karachi's ruthless underworld mafia.”

Does Ranveer Singh play Major Mohit Sharma?

The film’s trailer has established that it is set in Pakistan’s Lyari, a hotbed of gang activity in the early 2000s. The film features real-life figures like gangster Rehman Dakait and Karachi SP Chaudhary Aslam (played by Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, respectively). The synopsis further reveals that Ranveer’s Hamza is likely not an Indian Army officer, but a spy created by the IB chief, played by R Madhavan.

Dhurandhar post-credits scene

The presence of a four-minute post-credits scene has also been revealed in Dhurandhar. According to sources, the scene serves as a trailer for Dhurandhar Part 2, continuing the story from where the first film ends.

Dhurandhar also stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The film is set to release across 5000 screens in India on 5 December, and is expected to be one of the biggest Hindi film releases of 2025.