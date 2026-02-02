Dhurandhar trends at #1 in Pakistan on Netflix despite theatrical 'ban', viewers call it 'best Bollywood movie ever'

Screenshots of Dhurandhar trending at #1 in films on Netflix Pakistan surfaced on social media over the weekend. They showed the Ranveer Singh -starrer ahead of Bollywood films like Tere Ishk Mein and Haq, as well as The Big Fake. Hindustan Times independently verified that Dhurandhar has indeed been the #1 trending film on Netflix Pakistan since at least Saturday. The film got its digital release on Friday, January 30, eight weeks after its theatrical release.

Dhurandhar has been one of the most successful Indian films at the box office, both domestically and overseas. Despite not receiving a release in the Middle East and Pakistan, the film still managed to earn over $33 million overseas. A distributor of the Aditya Dhar film claimed last month that the film lost $10 million due to its non-release in these markets. Now, after the film’s Netflix release worldwide, it seems the statement wasn’t too far-fetched. Dhurandhar is trending at number 1 on Netflix in Pakistan within days of its release, as viewers there try to understand why the film is so ‘controversial’.

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller which stars Ranveer as an Indian spy infiltrating the gangs of Pakistan’s Lyari. It blends real incidents and uses real-life people with a fictional narrative about India’s war against terror. The film was not released in Pakistan as the country has not allowed Indian films to release there theatrically for the last few years.

‘Best Bollywood movie ever’ But now, after its Netflix release there, it has generated substantial buzz, with most viewer comments very positive. One glowing review of the film on Reddit read, “As a Pakistani, it's the best ever Bollywood movie i ever watched. First time i saw a film where actual research has been done and there's no use of "adaab" "janaab" surma kajal topi and vest to show Pakistanis. and thank you for showing a political party linked to crimes (I won't take the name you guys will get it as it's mentioned in movie ) and exposing them. I have high expectations from part 2 BUT PLEASE PLEASE LET CHAUDHARY ASLAM BE A POSITIVE CHARACTER IT'S MY REQUEST HE WAS NOT A NEGATIVE CHARACTER. Fantastic movie, casting, shooting, story everything's on point.” Another Pakistani viewer echoed and said, “I’m Pakistani and I love Dhurandhar. Yall gotta stop creating this narrative that we hate you guys and vice versa. It’s all love from my side. Don’t be rude.” Many others from Pakistan said they would go for repeat viewing.

Others argued that the film did not demonise Pakistan in any way, and in fact, depicted it well. “The movie actually portrayed pakistan well (the weapon gangs and politics) and sprinkled opinion politics on India. There's nothing against Pakistan people in the movie. But so much against Indian people lol. Excellent movie. Share the same opinion as kashyap on the movie,” read one comment, referencing Anurag Kashyap’s review of the film that said it was a well-made film with some questionable politics.