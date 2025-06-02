Dia Mirza recalls life-threatening pregnancy complications, son Avyaan's ICU battle: ‘Couldn’t hold him till he was…'

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza welcomed her son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, in 2021. However, he had to be kept in the ICU for two months as he was born prematurely. In a recent interview with Official People Of India, Dia opened up about her complicated pregnancy and recalled being forced to stay away from her baby for months after his birth. (Also Read: Dia Mirza's son Avyaan celebrates birthday with Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia, Shreya Ghoshal's kids. Pics) Dia Mirza talked about her scary, complicated pregnancy at 39.

Dia Mirza talks about her complicated pregnancy

Dia spoke about her pregnancy journey and how she had always wanted to be a mother, but life had other plans. She eventually conceived at the age of 39. She revealed that Avyaan was delivered in a “crazy situation” as it was a complicated birth. She said, "I developed an acute bacterial infection, which could have been a side effect of my appendix surgery that I underwent during the fifth month of my pregnancy. By the end of my sixth month, we realised that my placenta was haemorrhaging and my body was going into sepsis. If the baby wasn’t delivered, neither of us could be saved. It was quite scary."

She recalled being laid down in the back seat of her car and rushed to the hospital, where her gynaecologist asked her to trust him. She revealed that at the time, she pleaded with the doctor to just save her baby. Dia shared that as soon as Avyaan was born, he was taken to the ICU as he weighed just 810 grams, and she herself was on IV antibiotics.

Dia Mirza recalls not being allowed to hold her newborn baby

She added, "They discovered 48 hours later that the bacteria in me was life-threatening. Avyaan had to go through life-saving surgery 36 hours after he was born. My son had a hole in his intestine and underwent surgery. They put a stoma on him — they basically pulled the intestine out of the body and it was an exposed stoma. I was allowed to visit him only twice a week; I could not hold him until he weighed 2.5 kg. I brought him home for exactly 20 days, and no nurse was willing to touch him because it was a really terrifying visual. So I handled the dressing. After he became 3.5 kg, he underwent another surgery that lasted 3–4 hours, and the stoma was corrected."

Dia married her longtime business partner, Sahil Sangha, in 2014, but the two parted ways in 2019. Later, she tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in Bandra, Mumbai, in 2021. The couple welcomed their son Avyaan in the same year. Dia also has a stepdaughter, Samaira Rekhi, from Vaibhav’s previous marriage.

Meanwhile, Dia was last seen in the film Nadaaniyan, where she played the role of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s mother. The film also featured Khushi Kapoor, Jugal Hansraj, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhary, and is currently streaming on Netflix.