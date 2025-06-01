Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dia Mirza reveals stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi had her number saved as ‘not yet evil stepmother’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 01, 2025 05:02 PM IST

In a recent interview, Dia Mirza opened up about her relationship with her stepfather, Ahmed Mirza, and her stepdaughter, Samaira Rekhi. 

Actor Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in Mumbai in 2021. In an interview with the Official People of India, the actor spoke about her stepfather, Ahmed Mirza, and stepdaughter, Samaira Rekhi. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Dia Mirza's son Avyaan celebrates birthday with Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia, Shreya Ghoshal's kids. Pics)

Dia Mirza shares a close relationship with her stepdaughter, Samaira Rekhi.
Dia Mirza shares a close relationship with her stepdaughter, Samaira Rekhi.

Dia Mirza on her stepdaughter Samaira

Dia revealed in the interview that she didn’t read many fairy tales growing up, which helped her not perceive her stepfather as someone she shouldn’t accept. She then brought up Samaira and said, “Thank god I didn’t read fairy tales growing up. Because those would’ve created a whole different set of biases. Stepfathers, stepmothers are always evil. Which brings me to Samaira, who has saved my number on her phone as - Dia, not yet the evil stepmother. That’s what fairy tales do, right? I wonder if she’s changed the description under my name.” 

The actor recollected the last time she met her stepfather, remembering him fondly, “When Abba married Mom, I started calling him Abba. In my child’s heart and little mind, I was extremely accepting of him. He was not a hugger, not like a cuddler, not like someone who expresses his emotions. We managed to turn him into quite the hugger. I remember the last time I met him in Hyderabad before I went to an overseas shoot, during which time he passed away (in 2003). I’ll never forget the hug he gave me and the tears he had in his eyes as he said goodbye.”  

About Dia Mirza

Dia was four-and-a-half years old when her mother, Deepa, and father, Frank Handrich, divorced. She was six when her mom married her stepfather, Ahmed. In 2014, Dia married her longtime business partner, Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019. After her marriage to Vaibhav in February 2021, they had their first child in May of the same year. Their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, was born prematurely and was in the NICU for 2 months. Samaira is Vaibhav’s daughter from his previous marriage.

Last seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Dia will soon star in Housefull 5. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dia Mirza reveals stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi had her number saved as ‘not yet evil stepmother’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On