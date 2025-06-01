Dia Mirza reveals stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi had her number saved as ‘not yet evil stepmother’

Dia Mirza on her stepdaughter Samaira

Dia revealed in the interview that she didn’t read many fairy tales growing up, which helped her not perceive her stepfather as someone she shouldn’t accept. She then brought up Samaira and said, “Thank god I didn’t read fairy tales growing up. Because those would’ve created a whole different set of biases. Stepfathers, stepmothers are always evil. Which brings me to Samaira, who has saved my number on her phone as - Dia, not yet the evil stepmother. That’s what fairy tales do, right? I wonder if she’s changed the description under my name.”

The actor recollected the last time she met her stepfather, remembering him fondly, “When Abba married Mom, I started calling him Abba. In my child’s heart and little mind, I was extremely accepting of him. He was not a hugger, not like a cuddler, not like someone who expresses his emotions. We managed to turn him into quite the hugger. I remember the last time I met him in Hyderabad before I went to an overseas shoot, during which time he passed away (in 2003). I’ll never forget the hug he gave me and the tears he had in his eyes as he said goodbye.”

About Dia Mirza

Dia was four-and-a-half years old when her mother, Deepa, and father, Frank Handrich, divorced. She was six when her mom married her stepfather, Ahmed. In 2014, Dia married her longtime business partner, Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019. After her marriage to Vaibhav in February 2021, they had their first child in May of the same year. Their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, was born prematurely and was in the NICU for 2 months. Samaira is Vaibhav’s daughter from his previous marriage.

Last seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Dia will soon star in Housefull 5.