Dia Mirza's son Avyaan celebrates birthday with Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia, Shreya Ghoshal's kids. Pics

It was a fun-filled birthday bash for actor Dia Mirza's son Avyaan. The actor celebrated the special day with her family and close friends. Dia's friends from the industry, actors Neha Dhupia and Bipasha Basu as well as singer Shreya Ghoshal were in attendance with their kids as well. Shreya and Bipasha shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the party. (Also read: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter make it to Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 Asia list) Dia Mirza threw a birthday bash for son Avyaan.

Inside Dia Mirza's son's birthday bash

Bipasha took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses from Avyaan’s birthday bash. One of the videos had her daughter Devi laughing and enjoying the party with Avyaan and the rest of their friends who were attending the bash. In one video, Avyaan cut the huge birthday cake along with his friends, while Dia and the rest of the family sang happy birthday in unison. Shreya Ghoshal also gave a glimpse of the several games and fun activities which were organized.

Karan Singh Grover was seen playing with Devi as she tried to play the drums along with other children. Neha was seen posing for a group picture with Dia and their kids.

Dia tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. Their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, was born on May 14, 2021. Dia is also a stepmother to Samaira Rekhi, Vaibhav's daughter from a previous marriage.

On the work front, Dia was last seen in Nadaaniyaan. The coming-of-age drama marked the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim, while it was Khushi Kapoor's third film after The Archies and Loveyapa. However, both were criticised by audiences for their acting skills and dialogue delivery. The film, released on Netflix, also received criticism from critics. It was helmed by Dharma Productions.