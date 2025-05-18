Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter make it to Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 Asia list

Actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are two of the most promising young stars of this generation. Having made a mark in the industry over the last few years with their choice of projects, the two have now been featured in the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list. (Also read: Ananya Panday breaks down as she pays her last respects to BFFs Janhvi, Shanaya Kapoor's grandmom Nirmal Kapoor. Watch) Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were recognised for their work in the film industry.

Ananya Panday's citation

The list cited Ananya with the citation which read, "Ananya Panday made her Bollywood acting debut in 2019 in the romantic comedy "Student of the Year 2." Since then, she's appeared in 11 films, including "CTRL," a Hindi-language thriller shown on Netflix. In April, Panday was named Chanel's first Indian brand ambassador, a milestone for the luxury brand's expansion in South Asia. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday, she has 26 million followers on Instagram."

Ananya attended the Chanel's Cruise 2025/26 show in Lake Como recently, as as the first-ever brand ambassador from India. She was last seen in the biographical drama Kesari 2, co-starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. She is also slated to star in Call Me Bae Season 2 and Chand Mera Dil.

Ishaan Khatter's citation

Meanwhile the citation for The Royals star read, “Ishaan Khatter is on the verge of becoming an A-lister both in Bollywood and Hollywood. For his first film, the indie Hindi drama 'Beyond the Clouds,' Khatter won Filmfare Awards' Best Male Debut in 2019 and the India International Film Academy's Best Male Debut award. Khatter moved on to star in 'A Suitable Boy' (2020) on Netflix and last year acted alongside superstar Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple.'”

Ishaan made a splash with the release of his recent show The Royals on Netflix. He is gearing up for the world premiere of his next, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. He will present at the festival and is expected to walk the red carpet along with the rest of the cast and the crew.

Interestingly, both Ishaan and Ananya worked in a film together, in the 2020 release Khaali Peeli.