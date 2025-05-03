Ananya Panday breaks down as she pays her last respects to BFFs Janhvi, Shanaya Kapoor's grandmom Nirmal Kapoor. Watch

Producer Boney Kapoor and actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, died on 2 May at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Several photos and videos of celebrities such as Anupam Kher, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji and others arriving at Boney’s home in Mumbai to pay their final respects to Nirmal Kapoor have emerged on the internet. One video shows Ananya Panday breaking down in tears as she paid her respects. (Also Read: Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's mother Nirmal Kapoor dies at 90) Ananya Panday cries inconsolably at Nirmal Kapoor's funeral.

Ananya Panday cries inconsolably

A video shared by Filmygyan on Instagram showed Ananya crying inconsolably as she bid farewell to BFF Shanaya Kapoor’s grandmother. The actor, who wore a white ethnic suit, was seen wiping her tears with a tissue. Ananya shares a close friendship with Shanaya (Sanjay's daughter) and Janhvi Kapoor (Boney's daughter). She avoided interacting with the paparazzi as she rushed inside the house.

Vedang Raina, who is rumoured to be dating Boney’s daughter and actor Khushi Kapoor, was also seen arriving at the residence to lend support during this emotional time and pay his respects to Nirmal Kapoor. Janhvi, who was visibly emotional, was seen being comforted by her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, outside the house. Other celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, and Veer Pahariya also visited the family to offer condolences.

Nirmal Kapoor's death

Nirmal Kapoor was married to Surinder Kapoor, a well-known producer in the film industry. They had four children: Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena Kapoor Marwah. According to the Kapoor family, Nirmal Kapoor's funeral will take place on Saturday at Vile Parle Crematorium, Pawan Hans, Mumbai.

The family shared a statement on Friday night, which read, "Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories."