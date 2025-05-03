Nirmal Kapoor dies: Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor pay final respects
Nirmal Kapoor's funeral will take place on Saturday in Mumbai. She was the wife of the late film producer Surinder Kapoor.
Several celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor, arrived at Boney Kapoor's home in Mumbai to pay final respects to Nirmal Kapoor. She was the mother of Boney, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. (Also Read | She lived full, joyful life, leaving behind memories: Boney Kapoor issues statement after death of his mom Nirmal Kapoor)
Celebs pay tribute to Nirmal Kapoor
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani were also seen arriving to pay tribute to Nirmal. She died at the age of 90 on Friday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
On Friday evening, Anil arrived at Nirmal's residence in an ambulance carrying her mortal remains. He was joined by Sanjay, his sister Reena Kapoor, and his nephew Arjun.
Nirmal Kapoor death
Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya, Shikhar Pahariya, and Boney were also spotted at the Kapoor residence. Other celebs, including Ananya Panday, Javed Akhtar, Rani Mukerji, Anupam, Jackie Shroff, and Veer Pahariya, visited the family to offer condolences.
The Kapoor family shared a statement on Friday night. It read, "Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories."
"Her generous spirit and boundless love touched all who knew her. She will remain in our hearts--forever cherished, forever missed," it concluded.
About Nirmal Kapoor
Nirmal Kapoor's funeral will take place on Saturday at Vile Parle Crematorium, Pawan Hans, Mumbai, as per the details shared by the Kapoor family. Nirmal was the wife of the late film producer Surinder Kapoor and mother to four children -- Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena Kapoor Marwah. She was also the grandmother of several celebrities, including Arjun, Sonam, Rhea, Harsh Vardhan, Janhvi, Anshula, Khushi Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.
