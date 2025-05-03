She lived full, joyful life, leaving behind memories: Boney Kapoor issues statement after death of his mom Nirmal Kapoor

The Kapoor family issued a statement after Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor, died at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Friday. Taking to Instagram, film producer Boney Kapoor and his children, actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, shared the statement. Nirmal was 90 years old. (Also Read | Nirmal Kapoor dies: Javed Akhtar, Rajkumar Santoshi, Anshula Kapoor and more arrive to pay last respects) Nirmal Kapoor was the mother of Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor.

Kapoor family issues statement after Nirmal's death

The statement read, "Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories."

"Her generous spirit and boundless love touched all who knew her. She will remain in our hearts--forever cherished, forever missed. Boney, Anil, Reena, Sanjay, Sunita, Sandeep, Maheep, Mohit, Akshay, Sonam, Arjun, Rhea, Harshvarrdhan, Anshula, Janhvi, Shanaya, Khushi, Jahaan, Antara, Anand, Aashita, Karan Thea, Vayu, Ayra, Yuvaan," it concluded. Sharing the statement, Boney captioend it, “Maa (pensive face emoji).”

Celebs at Boney’s home

Earlier, several celebrities arrived at Boney’s residence to offer condolences to the family. Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha Thadani and Suhana Khan were seen arriving at Boney's house. Sonam Kapoor and her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor were also seen outside their uncle's house.

About Nirmal

As reported by news agency ANI, CEO and Executive Director of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Dr Santosh Shetty, said that Nirmal died "peacefully at the hospital around 5.25 pm today". Bonny arrived at his mother's residence shortly after the news broke.

Last year in September, the family had gathered to celebrate Nirmal's 90th birthday. Anil had shared a couple of photos with his mother to wish her. The caption of his post read, "90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day."

Who was Nirmal

Nirmal was the wife of the late film producer Surinder Kapoor and mother to four children -- Boney, Anil, Sanjay and Reena Kapoor Marwah. She was also the grandmother of several celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.