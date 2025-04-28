Oscar-winning filmmaker Sofia Coppola turns photographer for Ananya Panday as she enjoys ‘sweet Italian life’

Ananya Panday is all set to represent the French luxury brand, Chanel as its first-ever ambassador from India. The actor will be a part of the Chanel Cruise 2025/2026 show which will be hosted at the the iconic luxury hotel Villa d'Este on Lake Como. The star announced her entry to the country on her Instagram stories and got clicked by none-other-than filmmaker Sofia Coppola. Ananya Panday is in Italy for Chanel's Lago Di Como cruise show which will be directed by filmmaker Sofia Coppola.

Ananya enjoying sweet Italian life as Chanel's ambassador

Ananya, who is enjoying sweet Italian life, took to Instagram to post several stories on her social media. One of her stories shows Lake Como in all its serenity and natural beauty. She also shared a welcome note on Instagram from her friends at Chanel, along with a bunch of refreshing flowers that her friends at Chanel sent her. The note read: “Dear Ananya. Welcome to Lake Como! We are delighted to welcome you to the Cruise show in Italy’s most magical city, famous for its cinematic landscapes and romantic villas. We look forward to sharing this solar dolce vita experience and creating unforgettable memories with you. See you very soon. Your Chanel friends."

But what caught everyone's attention was the picture where she posed with her sister Rysa, looking as fresh as a daisy in a yellow dress. She gave photo credit to Oscar-winning filmmaker Sofia Coppola. Sofia is set to direct Chanel's Lago Di Como cruise show, which will also have Ananya as India's ambassador.

A screengrab of Ananya's Instagram story.

Ananya also posted pictures with a caption, “Living the sweet Italian life with @chanelofficial”. The photo dump has snaps of her enjoying sumptuous Italian food from spaghetti to croissant. In one picture she can be seen enjoying a boat ride on a bright sunny day in Lake Como looking lovely in her yellow dress. In another one, she takes a stroll in the picturesque alley surrounding the lake. She also took time for some self care and posted fun picture of her wearing a face mask with her sister.

Ananya's work front

On the work front, Ananya is enjoying praise for her role in Kesari Chapter 2. The courtroom drama which also stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan opened to positive reviews, which is translating into good business at the box office. The film has raked in over ₹65 crore till now, surpassing the underwhelming numbers of some of Akshay’s previous films, including Khel Khel Mein, in just 10 days.