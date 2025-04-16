​Ananya Panday is Chanel's 1st Indian ambassador; Sonam, Alia, Deepika, other Indian celebs linked to top global labels

With the Indian luxury market going global, International luxury brands are roping in Indian Bollywood stars are their brand ambassadors. With the recent news of Ananya Panday becoming the face of Chanel, here are the other Indian divas who are the faces of luxury brands. Sonam A Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Alia Bhatt are all faces of major luxury brands.

Ananya Panday- Chanel

Ananya is the first Indian to be named as the brand ambassador for Chanel. The brand while appointing Ananya as the brand ambassador told the Business Of Fashion that her values resonate with Chanel and hence she was the perfect choice to represent the house. She was also present at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris. And speculations were rife since then that she would become the face of the brand.

Alia Bhatt- Gucci

Alia Bhatt was named as the first Indian global ambassador for Gucci in May 2023. Her first official appearance as a brand ambassador was at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul. With this, she joined the ranks of global ambassadors at Gucci such as Dakota Johnson, Hanni and Harry Styles.

Deepika Padukone- Louis Vuitton

Deepika was named as Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador in 2022. She also became the first Indian face of the French luxury brand. Padukone has also featured in several brand campaigns by the brand.

Sonam A Kapoor- Dior

Sonam was announced the new face of Dior in October 2024. The news came post she attended the Spring/Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. She also attended her first Dior show in Kyoto, Japan recently as the brand ambassador.