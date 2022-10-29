Dia Mirza's son Avyaana greets her with the cutest 'hi' after managing to walk on his own. Watch

Actor Dia Mirza shared a brief clip of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi trying to walk on his own. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Dia posted a brief clip giving her fans glimpses inside her weekend. The video recorded Avyaan with Dia and her husband-businessman Vaibhav Rekhi speaking to him from behind the camera. (Also Read | Dia Mirza holds son Avyaan in her arms as she poses by the sea in Goa. See pic)

The clip started with Vaibhav telling Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, "Walk to us. Wow." As Avyaan tried to take a step, he fell on the ground. Dia said, "Slowly baba. Get up." Avyaan tried to stand but fell again with Dia saying, "Oops." Vaibhav told Avyaan, "Get up again. Get up again" and Dia asked her child to walk slowly.

After making a few attempts, Avyaan succeeded in walking towards his parents. Both Dia and Vaibhav cheered for him saying, "Very good." Avyaan laughed and extended his arms towards Dia and Vaibhav. The clip ended with Dia holding Avyaan and saying, "Hi." He responded with a cute 'hi'.

Sharing the post, Dia captioned the video, "Thank you little master (folded hands, heart eyes and tiger face emojis)." Dia also tagged her mother Deepa Mirza, Vaibhav, his daughter Samaira Rekhi and his mother Poonam Rekhi. Reacting to the video, Lisa Mishra wrote, "Oh my God!!!!" Shreya Dhanwanthary commented, "Aww." Bipasha Basu said, "Lil baby." Neha Dhupia dropped red heart emojis.

Dia often shares posts featuring Avyaan on Instagram. Earlier this month, Dia posted a photo with Avyaan in her arms as they stood in a Durga Puja Pandal. She wrote, "Shubho Bijoya. May good always triumph over evil. Love and light to you and your family. #HappyDussera #DurgaDurga."

In August, Dia and Avyaan travelled to Goa for a trip. On Instagram, she shared a picture of Avyaan, where the toddler was in his mother's arms, while Dia stood by the sea. Dia married Vaibhav last year in February. They welcomed Avyaan on May 14, 2021.

Dia has been shooting for Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film Dhak Dhak belongs to the adventure genre which follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang. Dia will also be seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Bheed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON