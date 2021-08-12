Dia Mirza shares first pic of son Avyaan, dresses him up in adorable onesie. See pic

On the occasion of World Elephant Day, Dia Mirza treated fans to a special picture on Instagram. After months of keeping him away from social media, Dia shared a photo of her newborn son Avyaan on Thursday.

Dia Mirza first shared a selfie, posing with her hand on her cheek and with a soft smile. The next photo showed Avyaan in a white onesie with elephant motif all over. "We are celebrating #WorldElephantDay," she wrote with the photo.

Dia Mirza and her son Avyaan.

Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed Avyaan on May 14. However, they waited until July to announce it to the world as Avyaan was born premature. Sharing a picture of his hand in hers, Dia wrote, “To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, ‘To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.’ These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU."

“A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section,” she added.

Dia also thanked everyone for their love and concern. “To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time. —Dia & Vaibhav,” the note concluded.

Also on World Elephant Day, Dia posted a picture of herself with some baby elephants she had once met. "I will never forget the first time i met these beautiful rescued elephant calves. They were so playful and naughty! Kept opening my shoe laces with their trunks. The time spent with them had me smiling and bursting with love and joy. Let’s celebrate these incredible sentient beings today and every day. On this World Elephant Day pledge your support to protect and secure the #RightOfPassage to save our elephants," she wrote

