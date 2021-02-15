Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Actor poses as 'bride-to-be', shares mehendi pic

Actor Dia Mirza may not be saying it in as many words, but she is all set to tie the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi. On Monday, which is reportedly the day she gets married, she took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her hand, decorated with henna. She also retweeted a photo of herself from her bridal shower on Friday.

The actor's mehendi function seems to have happened on Sunday. With the photo, Dia wrote, "Pyaar (love)."

While Dia has not confirmed reports of the wedding, she attended a party with Vaibhav and some friends on Friday night. It has now been confirmed to be her bridal shower. Her friend shared a photo of Dia, sitting on a chair with a 'bride-to-be' sash.

Dia Mirza during her bridal shower.

Dia Mirza's mehendi.

Dia's home has also been decorated with flowers. Check out the photo:

Pooja Dadlani, manager of Shah Rukh Khan who seems to be close to Vaibhav, had shared a picture of the two on Instagram and welcomed Dia into the family.

Sharing a picture of the happy couple and a group picture from the gathering, Pooja wrote, "Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial.. we all love you." Dia reacted to the post by dropping a heart emoji in the comments section.

Later, as she left the party, Dia was surrounded by the paparazzi, who wished her congratulations. The actor blushed and smiled at their words.

The two will tie the knot in presence of their families and close friends. "Dia is getting married to Vaibhav in Mumbai on Monday in presence of family and close friends. It is going to be a private ceremony," a source told PTI.

Also read: Inside Malaika-Arjun's romantic Valentine's date night. See pics

Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years. She has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Vaibhav for quite some time, but they have never spoken about it.

Dia was last seen Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. The film starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead and Dia played a single mother who doesn't feel the need to get married again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON