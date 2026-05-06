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Dibyendu Bhattacharya exposes racism in Bollywood, says he was replaced in ad due to dark skin: ‘Kala actor nhi chahiye’

Dibyendu Bhattacharya addresses racism in Bollywood, sharing personal experiences of bias in casting decisions linked to skin colour.

May 06, 2026 07:45 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya recently spoke about racism in the film industry, calling it a deeply rooted problem that continues to affect casting decisions. In a recent interview, the actor shared a personal experience to highlight how bias based on skin colour still exists in the industry.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya talks about racism in Bollywood

Dibyendu Bhattacharya admits racism is rooted in Bollywood.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Dibyendu revealed that he was replaced in an advertisement just days before the shoot. He said, "This is an issue and it is very rooted. Just a few days ago, I got cast for an advertisement and for 4-5 days discussions went on and just three days later, the shoot was supposed to happen. So I asked them are we doing the shoot or not? They said, 'Nahi Dada, aapko replace kiya kyunki aap kaale ho aur kaala actor nahi chahiye.'"

He added that the makers used these exact words and said he was not personally affected by the comment, as he is comfortable with his identity. However, he pointed out that such incidents reflect a larger problem within the system. According to him, the issue goes beyond individual experiences and is linked to how people are conditioned from a young age.

Dibyendu was most recently seen in Undekhi Season 4, which released on SonyLIV on May 1. Directed by Ashish R Shukla, the show also stars Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee and Gautam Rode in key roles, and has received mixed reviews.

Before this, he appeared in the Netflix series Maamla Legal Hai 2, which was well received by both critics and audiences. The show featured actors like Ravi Kishan, Naila Grrewal, Nidhi Bisht, Anant Joshi, Tanvi Azmi and Kusha Kapila in important roles.

 
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