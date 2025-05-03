Did Kiara Advani drop a massive hint about her Met Gala 2025 outfit? Actor shares BTS pic ahead of big debut

Actor Kiara Advani is all set to make her debut at the Met Gala this year. The actor will join several celebrities from across the world on the grand fashion stage at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 5. The actor has now shared a picture on her Instagram Stories to reveal that she has reached New York ahead of the event. Her BTS picture seemed to reveal a clue about what her outfit will look like. (Also read: Mom-to-be Kiara Advani to debut at Met Gala this year; here's all we know) Kiara Advani is all set to make her debut at the MET Gala 2025.(Photo: Instagram)

Kiara's Instagram pic ahead of Met Gala debut

Kiara's Instagram Stories was a picture from a cute welcome gift as she reached her hotel in New York ahead of Monday's event. The picture had a miniature black outfit like a cake, along with a bouquet of pink roses, and other sweets and delicacies.

Kiara via Instagram stories.

About the outfit in the pic

The black outfit in question was a gown where the upper bodice had a plunging neckline, with the lower part of the dress was designed with similar black material. Will this be the same outfit that the actor will wear at the event? The actor simply drew a white heart along with the picture. At the Met Gala, Kiara will collaborate with celebrated Indian designer Gaurav Gupta for her outfit.

Meanwhile, Kiara is expecting her first child with husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra. The couple announced their pregnancy in February 2025 with an adorable post featuring tiny white knitted baby socks. The caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives." Since then, they have maintained a low profile, making only a few public appearances.

Apart from Kiara, the Indian stars who will be present at the Met Gala this year are Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.