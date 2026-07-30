Did makers change the same shot in Ramayana trailer first seen in teaser? Internet finds out Ranbir Kapoor looks taller

The Ramayana trailer was finally released by the makers on Thursday morning. It opens with Ravana, played by Yash, before moving on to Ram, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor in his most ambitious role yet. Even as reactions to it were mixed, many praised the scale and Yash's performance as Ravana from the trailer itself.

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the Ramayana trailer.

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One user on Instagram named Naveen Yadav, who goes by the name flicksandfunnys, has pointed out a key aspect about the visuals, noting how there is a slight alteration in the visual from the trailer which was first seen in the teaser, that was released earlier this year in April.

What were the changes in the trailer?

The user shared his views in a new reel, where he paused at the exact moment where Ranbir's Ram is seen near a range of mountains, wielding a weapon. He said that the same scene was in the teaser too, and noted, “Kaafi kuch change kiya hai, see this is overexposed and there is a cloud here and the mountain… and in the trailer they have improved the lighting and reduced the glare. Alag se Shri Ram ke upar ek glow daala hua hai. If you see it you will realise that they have improved it from before.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “It is also making him [Ranbir] look taller I think, and yaha pe bhi jo dhool-mitti jo udti hain woh kam hai trailer mein. Teaser mein bohot jyaada thi. This is a small change and I am sure there will be a lot of changes jo final release pe honge.” He went on to urge viewers not to judge the VFX of the film by the trailer itself because even Spider-Man Brand New Day had a lot of changes till the final release. About Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “It is also making him [Ranbir] look taller I think, and yaha pe bhi jo dhool-mitti jo udti hain woh kam hai trailer mein. Teaser mein bohot jyaada thi. This is a small change and I am sure there will be a lot of changes jo final release pe honge.” He went on to urge viewers not to judge the VFX of the film by the trailer itself because even Spider-Man Brand New Day had a lot of changes till the final release. About Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

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Mounted on a reported budget of ₹4000 crore, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. Apart from Yash, the trailer also introduced Sai Pallavi as Sita. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman but he is not shown in the trailer. He will probably make an appearance either at the end of the first part or in the second part of the movie. Ramayana: Part One will release worldwide on Diwali 2026 while the second chapter is scheduled to arrive in 2027. The global distribution is being handled by Sony Pictures and North India distribution by Dharma Productions.