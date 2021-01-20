IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Did Pathan director Siddharth Anand slap an assistant on the set? Here is the truth
Siddharth Anand is currently shooting for his upcoming directorial venture, Pathan.(HT Photo)
Siddharth Anand is currently shooting for his upcoming directorial venture, Pathan.(HT Photo)
bollywood

Did Pathan director Siddharth Anand slap an assistant on the set? Here is the truth

After reports of Siddharth Anand getting into a physical altercation with an assistant emerged, a trade source revealed what actually happened on the set.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:49 PM IST

A trade source has rubbished reports of director Siddharth Anand getting into a physical fight with an assistant on the set of Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It was earlier said that the situation got so out of hand that the shoot was stalled for the rest of the day.

Calling the news ‘absolutely baseless and untrue’, the source said, “Sid and his team share a bond beyond years and they all look up to him as their big brother. The truth of the matter is that a light man was slightly injured while doing his job and he was being tended to. Thankfully, it wasn’t serious. But a junior artist was taking a video of the incident with an ulterior motive to circulate it.”

Siddharth asked the junior artist to stop recording, as it is ‘highly insensitive’, the source said. “However, he was slyly trying to do the same again. That’s when the director, as the leader of the team, sternly asked him to hand over his mobile phone and exit the set. Sid was upset that someone can be so insensitive. The junior artist, however, tried to become aggressive and the security immediately escorted him out of the sets. That’s the plain truth. Nobody got physical on the sets and there certainly was no slapping. It is utterly incorrect,” the source added.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Arnab Goswami saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan in leaked chats

Earlier, a source was quoted as telling Bollywood Hungama that Siddharth has a ‘certain temperament’ on the set and did not appreciate a certain assistant using his phone, leading to a heated argument between them. The report claimed that things escalated when Siddharth found out that the assistant was abusing him and saying nasty things about him to other crew members. The director allegedly lost his cool and slapped the assistant, who slapped him back.

Pathan is an action drama which marks Shah Rukh’s return to acting after a sabbatical of two years. He was last seen in the box office dud Zero in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
siddharth anand pathan

Related Stories

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have earlier worked in films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have earlier worked in films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan to return to big screen with Pathan, confirms Deepika Padukone

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Deepika Padukone, while announcing her line-up of films, confirmed that she is doing Siddharth Anand's Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.
READ FULL STORY
(File picture) Kolkata Knight Riders team owner Shah Rukh Khan watches the match in Abu Dhabi.(PTI)
(File picture) Kolkata Knight Riders team owner Shah Rukh Khan watches the match in Abu Dhabi.(PTI)
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan seen at Gateway of India in a hoodie and mask. Is he shooting for Pathan opposite Deepika Padukone?

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 25, 2020 08:42 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan is to the grind after his arrival from Dubai with his family post the Indian Premier League. The actor was spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Tuesday in his new, long-hair look.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Varun Dhawan has known Natasha Dalal since they were in school.
Varun Dhawan has known Natasha Dalal since they were in school.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding is on January 24, confirms his uncle Anil

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will tie the knot this Sunday, his uncle Anil Dhawan confirmed. Reportedly, the wedding will take place in Alibaug.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif has discovered the benefits of Pilates.
Katrina Kaif has discovered the benefits of Pilates.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif sweats it out at Pilates session; is it prep for Tiger 3?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:43 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif on Wednesday posted a video of herself, sweating it out at a Pilates session with her trainer. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra is eagerly awaiting the release of her memoir Unfinished.
Priyanka Chopra is eagerly awaiting the release of her memoir Unfinished.
bollywood

Priyanka giggles excitedly as she gets first copy of memoir Unfinished, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra experienced mixed feelings as she got the first copy of her upcoming memoir, Unfinished. She shared a video on Instagram, documenting her reaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aayush Sharma poses with his kids, Ayat and Ahil.
Aayush Sharma poses with his kids, Ayat and Ahil.
bollywood

Salman Khan's niece and nephew, Ayat and Ahil visit Antim set, pose for pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • Actor Salman Khan's niece and nephew, Ayat and Ahil, visited the set of his new film, Antim: The Final Truth, and posed for pictures with their father, Aayush Sharma. See the pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone loved Small Wonder as a child.
Deepika Padukone loved Small Wonder as a child.
bollywood

Deepika shares new entry from ‘audio diary’, reveals favourite show as a child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:57 PM IST
In the second entry of her audio diary, Deepika Padukone said that she loved 80s sitcom Small Wonder as a child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has once again landed in a controversy.
Kangana Ranaut has once again landed in a controversy.
bollywood

Twitter justifies restricting Kangana's account after incendiary Tandav tweet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:55 PM IST
  • Twitter has offered reasons behind the restrictions that were made to Kangana Ranaut's account for a brief time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut is having a war of words with a Twitter user.
Kangana Ranaut is having a war of words with a Twitter user.
bollywood

Risked my life to expose Sushant Singh Rajput's 'murder', says Kangana Ranaut

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut went back on an earlier tweet in which she claimed that she isn't interested in seeing anyone's leaked messages or emails when she was questioned about her comments on Deepika Padukone and Rhea Chakraborty's leaked WhatsApp chats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad in a private ceremony on November 20 last year.
Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad in a private ceremony on November 20 last year.
bollywood

Sana Khan gifts Anas Saiyad a phone as they celebrate two months of marriage

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:42 PM IST
As Sana Khan celebrated two months of being married to Anas Saiyad, she gifted him a smartphone. She took to Instagram stories to share a video of him opening the present.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddharth Anand is currently shooting for his upcoming directorial venture, Pathan.(HT Photo)
Siddharth Anand is currently shooting for his upcoming directorial venture, Pathan.(HT Photo)
bollywood

Did Pathan director Siddharth Anand slap an assistant on set? Here is the truth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:49 PM IST
After reports of Siddharth Anand getting into a physical altercation with an assistant emerged, a trade source revealed what actually happened on the set.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough.
Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough.
bollywood

Preity Zinta shares adorable photo with husband Gene Goodenough from road trip

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • Preity Zinta shared a sneak peek from her road trip with husband Gene Goodenough. She posted a loved-up snap of him carrying her in his arms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
55km/sec review: Richa Chadha and Mrinal Dutt are in lead roles.
55km/sec review: Richa Chadha and Mrinal Dutt are in lead roles.
bollywood

55km/sec review: Richa Chadha, Mrinal Dutt stuck in a confused narrative

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:54 PM IST
While her debut film Cargo was an impressive blend of mythology and sci-fi, Arati Kadav's latest, short film 55km/sec, does not live up to the mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3.
Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3.
bollywood

Kangana reacts to Arnab saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik in chat

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:27 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut finally reacted to Arnab Goswami's leaked WhatsApp chat, in which he claimed that she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Khanna made his directorial debut with The Last Color.
Vikas Khanna made his directorial debut with The Last Color.
bollywood

Vikas Khanna reveals demand of 4 lakh for four-star review of The Last Color

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • Vikas Khanna revealed that he was asked to pay money in exchange for favourable reviews of his directorial debut, The Last Color. He said that he will never forget it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Diljit Dosanjh featured on a magazine cover in 2019 with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla.
Diljit Dosanjh featured on a magazine cover in 2019 with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla.
bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh snuck out of magazine interview because he didn't know English

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has revealed how he once snuck out of a magazine interview when he saw the interviewer asking everyone questions in English.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt has been sober for four years.
Pooja Bhatt has been sober for four years.
bollywood

Pooja Bhatt, 4 years sober, says she was overcome by an urge to drink yesterday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:39 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has written a note about feeling the temptation to drink, and how she dealt with it. She has been sober for four years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP