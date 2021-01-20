Did Pathan director Siddharth Anand slap an assistant on the set? Here is the truth

A trade source has rubbished reports of director Siddharth Anand getting into a physical fight with an assistant on the set of Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It was earlier said that the situation got so out of hand that the shoot was stalled for the rest of the day.

Calling the news ‘absolutely baseless and untrue’, the source said, “Sid and his team share a bond beyond years and they all look up to him as their big brother. The truth of the matter is that a light man was slightly injured while doing his job and he was being tended to. Thankfully, it wasn’t serious. But a junior artist was taking a video of the incident with an ulterior motive to circulate it.”

Siddharth asked the junior artist to stop recording, as it is ‘highly insensitive’, the source said. “However, he was slyly trying to do the same again. That’s when the director, as the leader of the team, sternly asked him to hand over his mobile phone and exit the set. Sid was upset that someone can be so insensitive. The junior artist, however, tried to become aggressive and the security immediately escorted him out of the sets. That’s the plain truth. Nobody got physical on the sets and there certainly was no slapping. It is utterly incorrect,” the source added.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Arnab Goswami saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan in leaked chats

Earlier, a source was quoted as telling Bollywood Hungama that Siddharth has a ‘certain temperament’ on the set and did not appreciate a certain assistant using his phone, leading to a heated argument between them. The report claimed that things escalated when Siddharth found out that the assistant was abusing him and saying nasty things about him to other crew members. The director allegedly lost his cool and slapped the assistant, who slapped him back.

Pathan is an action drama which marks Shah Rukh’s return to acting after a sabbatical of two years. He was last seen in the box office dud Zero in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON