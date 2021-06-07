Did Virat Kohli go down on his knees to take Anushka Sharma's latest pic?

Over the weekend, Anushka Sharma shared a picture from her stay in UK's Southampton with a witty caption about Virat Kohli. Now, Indian cricketer Harleen Deol has hinted that Virat went down on his knees to click the picture.

Harleen took to the comments section and seemed to applaud Virat's dedication to capturing the perfect shot. "I could see the photographer getting on knees for this click. Full dedication I must say," she commented on the post.

Cricketer Harleen Deol's comment.

In the picture, Anushka posed solo with a view of the Ageas Bowl stadium. The actor shared the post with the caption, "Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium." The caption left many in splits, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who dropped a laughing and a heart emoji in the comments section.

Anushka has accompanied Virat to England for the World Test Championship Finals against New Zealand. The World Test Championship (WTC) final is set to take place on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Last week, Anushka was photographed with Virat and their daughter Vamika, leaving for the airport. In the pictures, Anushka held Vamika close to her in a grey baby carrier.

Virat and Anushka welcomed their daughter in January this year. Anushka and Vamika have been accompanying Virat on his tours. Anushka was photographed with Virat in Pune, where the Indian cricket team was playing against England. She was also seen spending time with Virat during the IPL 2021. The couple was photographed with numerous players of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad.

Ahead of her delivery, Anushka spoke about sharing parenting duties with Virat. Speaking with Vogue India, she said, "We don’t see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it’s important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years, and that’s the reality. I am self-employed and I can decide when I am working if I do one or two films a year. In Virat’s case, he plays round the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family.”