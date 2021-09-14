Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Did you know Ayushmann Khurrana parodied Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan in films? Watch

On Ayushmann Khurrana’s 37th birthday, here is looking back at the time he parodied Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. The films released in 2008, years before he made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana spoofed Shah Rukh Khan in Cheque De India.

Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way from winning the second season of Roadies to winning a National Award. Before he made his Bollywood debut, he worked as a television host and even appeared in parody films that aired on MTV. On his 37th birthday, here is looking back at the time he spoofed Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

In 2008, Ayushmann Khurrana impersonated Shah Rukh Khan in Cheque De India and Hrithik Roshan in Jadoo Ek Bar, which were spoofs of Chak De India and Jodhaa Akbar, respectively. These two films came out years before he made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012.

While Ayushmann parodied Shah Rukh in Cheque De India, he is actually a huge fan and identifies himself as an ‘SRKian’. Earlier this year, Ayushmann recalled watching Shah Rukh shoot for Maya Memsaab in Kasauli, as an eight-year-old.

Hrithik, meanwhile, had showered praise on Ayushmann for the Bala trailer. “Hahaha! Ayushmann, amazing you are. Congrats to the entire team,” he had tweeted in 2019.

Currently, Ayushmann has a number of films in the pipeline, including Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anubhav Sinha’s Anek and Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G.

In an interview with ANI, Ayushmann called himself ‘fortunate’ to have finished shooting for these three films amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “I can’t wait for audiences to watch these real gems as they are diverse and disruptive and will give people a new viewing experience to discuss and debate,” he said.

Ayushmann wished for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and Doctor G to release in theatres. “I hope they will all contribute towards bringing people back to the theatres. Films like these trigger community conversations about important issues and it is imperative that such films have a community watching experience which can only happen in a theatre,” he said.

