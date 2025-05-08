Did You Know Nawazuddin Siddiqui trained Ranveer Singh for his Bollywood debut in Band Baaja Baarat?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved a niche for himself with his outstanding performances in some of the most memorable films and series. But do you know the Gangs of Wasseypur star has also worked as an acting coach and helped none-other-than Ranveer Singh for his Bollywood debut? Nawazuddin Siddiqui took acting workshops for Ranveer Singh during his Bollywood debut in Band Baaja Baarat.

Nawazuddin talks about training Ranveer

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nawazuddin opened up about his acting journey where he talked about his life before and after the super success of Anurag Kashyap's 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur. When asked if he had trained Ranveer Singh for Band Baaja Baarat in 2010, the actor replied, "For some time, yes, I had trained him. I had become a guy who would take workshops often. If someone wanted to become an actor and get launched, I was the go-to person."

However, asked if he would take the credit for Ranveer Singh's skill as a brilliant actor, Nawazuddin has this to say:

"Ranveer Singh is a very good actor. Acting can’t be taught. It’s not some magic potion. You have to discover it within yourself. He (Ranveer) had his own talent. Yes, you can be shown different ways to approach, but eventually, you have to walk it yourself," the actor added.

Nawazuddin and Ranveer's current projects

Nawazuddin is currently seen in the movie Costao. He plays the role of Costao Fernandes, a Goa customs officer who sacrificed everything to bust a gold smuggling operation. Directed by Sejal Shah, the biographical drama also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore, Hussain Dalal, and Mahika Sharma in key roles. The film is streaming on ZEE5.

Ranveer, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar. It is a spy thriller set against the backdrop of Indian intelligence agencies, where Ranveer is reportedly playing a R&AW agent. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna.