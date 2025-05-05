Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls Bollywood ‘chor’, slams it for normalising copying: ‘Humne south ko churaya…’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says Bollywood has been stealing from the beginning

Nawaz spoke about the growing insecurity in Bollywood and said, "In our industry, the same thing is repeated for five years straight — then, when people get bored, they finally let it go. Actually insecurity bohut badh gayi hai. Unko lagta hai ek formula chal raha hai toh usse chala lo, ghiso isko. Aur usse bhi pathetic yeh hogaya ki yeh 2, 3, 4 (sequels) hone lag gaya. Kahin na kahin jaise bankruptcy hoti hai, vaise yeh creativeruptcy hogaya. Kangaliyat hai bohut zayada. Shuru se humari industry chor rahi hai. Humne gaane chori kiye, story chori ki (Actually, insecurity has increased a lot. They feel that if a formula is working, they should keep milking it, overdo it. And what’s even more pathetic is that now there are 2, 3, 4 (sequels) being made. It's creative bankruptcy, just like financial bankruptcy. There's a lot of creative poverty. From the beginning, our industry has been stealing. We’ve stolen songs, we’ve stolen stories)."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams Bollywood for normalising copying

He added, "Ab jo chor hote hain, voh kahan se creative ho sakte hain. Humne south se churaya, kabhi yahan se churaya, kabhi wahan se churaya. Even some cult-films which became hits, unke scenes bhi chori kare hue hain. Isko itna normalise kardiya gaya ki chori hai toh kya hua? (Now, how can thieves be creative? We've stolen from the South, sometimes from here, sometimes from there. Even some cult films that became hits have scenes that were copied. This has been so normalised that it's like — so what if it’s stolen?). Earlier, they used to hand over a video and say, ‘This is the film we want to make.’ They’d watch that and just replicate it here. What can you expect from an industry like this? What kind of actors will come in? They'll be of the same kind. And then actors and directors start quitting — like Anurag Kashyap, who was bringing in good work."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s recent release

Nawaz is currently seen in the movie Costao, in which he plays Costao Fernandes, a Goa customs officer who sacrificed everything to dismantle a major gold smuggling operation. Helmed by Sejal Shah, the biographical crime drama also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore, Hussain Dalal, and Mahika Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is available to watch on ZEE5.