Dilip Kumar's throwback pic has fans confusing Nargis Dutt for Madhubala

A young Dilip Kumar can be seen posing for pictures with Mother India star Nargis Dutt in a throwback image that was shared on his Twitter account late Saturday.

Dilip Kumar can be seen posing outside a door. Nargis is also seen posing in the picture. The caption for the picture read, "Any idea of when and where was this photo clicked? -FF." The tweet was shared by the cinema icon's family friend, Faisal Farooqui.

Fans were divided over the answers. Some even confused Nargis as Madhubala. One fan wrote, "Mughale azam set, o my god Madhubhala looks sooo beautiful and young." However, there were many others who were quick to correct them. One of them wrote, "It is time to go for eye test and get correct lenses."

One shared a still from Dilip Kumar and Nargis movie, Babul and another fan wrote, "During the shooting of Babul, such a charming personality, my whole fly's favourate @TheDilipKumar saaheb Allah bless him. Aameen." Directed by SU Sunny, Babul featured Dilip and Nargis together and released in 1950.

Any idea of when and where was this photo clicked? -FF pic.twitter.com/xyzgcrDWXx — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 12, 2021





It was on Friday that Dilip was discharged from a Mumbai hospital, five days after he was hospitalised due to episodes of breathlessness. The 98-year-old actor was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, on Sunday. "With the blessings and prayers of all of you, Dilip Sahab is going to his home from hospital. Your immense love and affection always touches the heart of Sahab,” a post on the official Twitter handle of Dilip read.

The Mughal-E-Azam star was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs--and underwent a successful procedure on Wednesday.

Also read: KRK's message to Disha on birthday: 'You look horrible with buddha actors'

"The fluid has been removed and he took a rest in the hospital for few days. Now we are going home. Pray for his good health and pray that he should he alright. Doctors have said that he should continue to have antibiotics through IV. You all please pray for his health,," PTI quoted his wife Saira Banu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON