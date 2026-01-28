Diljit Dosanjh recalls not having enough money to watch Sunny Deol's Border in theatre

On Wednesday, Diljit took to Instagram and shared a video talking about watching Border and said, "Shor bahut tha ki Border aayi hai, matlab poore desh mein shor tha ki Border aayi hai. Tab gharwale aise theatre mein jaane bhi nahi dete the. Humare paas koi aise paise bhi nahi the ki hum theatre mein dekhein. Maine phir TV par dekhi thi jab Border aayi thi. Toh hum wait hi kar rahe the — kab aayegi aur kab dekhenge. (There was a huge buzz when Border released, I mean, there was noise about it across the entire country. In those days, our family didn’t even allow us to go to theatres. We also didn’t have the money to watch films in cinemas. So I watched Border on TV when it aired. We were just waiting for it — when it would come on television and when we’d finally get to watch it)." He added that he had watched the film two to three times.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently winning praise for his performance in Border 2 as the film continues to soar at the box office. In a recent video shared on his social media, Diljit recalled his memories of watching Border on television, as he did not have the money to watch it in theatres, and expressed gratitude for being part of Border 2.

He recalled that a person from their area had watched the film in a theatre and told everyone that people were enjoying it. He added, "Film ka kamaal ka mahaul tha theatre mein. Toh uski baatein sunkar main bahut excited ho gaya tha ki jab bhi TV pe aayegi, main zaroor dekhunga. Toh maine TV par dekhi. Bhaji, abhi jo meri feeling hai na, woh yeh hai ki jo Bhagwan de raha hai, main le raha hoon. Main apne aapko laayak nahi samajhta iske ki main is film ka hissa ban paoon. Lekin jo bhi Bhagwan de raha hai, uska shukr hai (The atmosphere in the theatre during the film was incredible. Hearing people talk about it made me very excited, and I decided that whenever it came on TV, I would definitely watch it. So I watched it on television. Bhaji, the way I feel right now is that whatever God is giving me, I am accepting it with gratitude. I don’t consider myself worthy of being a part of this film, but I am thankful for whatever God has given me)."

The singer-actor added that he is honoured to play a part in Border 2. He essays the role of Param Vir Chakra Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. While Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, JP Dutta’s Border featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and Jackie Shroff. Released in 1997, the film was a huge blockbuster.