'If we start replacing actors for trolls, we shouldnt make films': Bhushan Kumar on Diljit Dosanjh backlash for Border 2

‘Positivity’ is Bhushan Kumar’s biggest takeaway from the success of Border 2. The war drama, co-produced by his banner T-Series, is winning at the box office, having minted over ₹250 crore worldwide in just four days. As the film gallops on, Bhushan spoke to Hindustan Times in an exclusive interaction about Border 2’s success and the challenges that led up to its release. Bhushan Kumar has produced Border 2, which stars Diljit Dosanjh as one of the leads.

Bhushan Kumar on Border 2 box office collections Talking about why Border 2’s success is important to him, the filmmaker says, “With a film like this, the positivity that we are getting is more important than whatever money we have put into it as producers. It is a legacy of Border. When you look at social media, and 95% of the people say ‘lived up to the expectations’, that’s a very big high for us who have crafted this film.”

But Bhushan does not downplay the importance of box office numbers. Border 2 has earned ₹180 crore net in India and ₹251 crore gross worldwide in just four days. This includes a ₹80-crore gross haul on Republic Day from around the world. Contextualising the numbers, Bhushan says, “The numbers excite you because they show you not just the money, but how many people are watching and loving the film.”

The filmmaker does have one issue with the numbers, though - how they are reported online and presented on social media. Often, films’ box office numbers are reported by comparing them with other big hits or flops, and Bhushan finds that needlessly competitive. “We shouldn’t compare, but people do that. Even I sometimes find myself comparing, but we shouldn’t. We should just look at our film and how it is doing. People will anyway dig out this film’s numbers and that film’s numbers and post them on social media,” he argues.

Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Singh back Diljit Dosanjh Border 2 is a spiritual sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 hit Border. The film brings back Sunny Deol from the original, along with three new leads: Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. While the film was being made, there was substantial backlash on social media against Diljit for his past comments on the farmers’ protests, among other things. Social media trolls tried to pressure the film’s team to replace Diljit, as they opposed him playing a decorated war hero.

Recalling the time, Bhushan says, “From the beginning, when we crafted this film, Sunny sir was already this. We could not have made this film without him. Then, (director Anurag Singh) said Diljit should be in the film, Varun Dhawan needs to be there, and Ahan will play this character. We were lucky to get all the actors on board. We had started the film, and then this pressure came. If, because of trolls, a company like us will start replacing people, then we shouldn’t make movies.”

Anurag Singh, the director of the film, has worked with Diljit in several Punjabi films. He adds, defending him, “You watch him on the screen or watch his interviews. But you don’t know him personally, and what his beliefs are. So you assume something and say things. But he isn’t what you think he is.”