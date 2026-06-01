Diljit Dosanjh surprises Toronto fans with Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer during AURA tour; fans say ‘what a moment’. Watch

Thousands of fans at Diljit Dosanjh's Toronto concert witnessed the Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer reveal on giant stadium screens, turning the musical event into a celebration of cinema. The venue erupted in cheers as the visuals played, with clips of the enthusiastic crowd reaction quickly going viral on social media. Capturing the stadium's emotional atmosphere, one fan posted online: “From a story of belonging to a stadium full of emotions. #MainVaapasAaunga trailer lights up a packed Toronto crowd at Diljit Dosanjh's concert. What a moment. What a beginning.”

The buzz around Imtiaz Ali ’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga is only getting stronger with every passing day. After the recently released trailer struck an emotional chord with audiences, the film found another special moment far away from home when Diljit Dosanjh unveiled it during his AURA Tour 2026 concert in Toronto.

A story of love, memory and longing Set against the backdrop of Partition, the film explores love, displacement, and generational trauma through a layered, non-linear narrative. The story moves between past and present as an ailing character (Naseeruddin Shah) recounts his memories to Diljit Dosanjh. This past unfolds through Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh, whose raw wartime romance is torn apart by the heartbreak and upheaval of the era.

Imtiaz Ali on the emotional heart of the film Imtiaz Ali, however, is clear that the film does not overlook or soften the tragedy of Partition. He stresses that Main Vaapas Aaunga treats the historical event with honesty and respect while remaining faithful to the realities of 1947. “It’s not as if we are pretending it is not happening. We are not trying to say that what is happening is pleasant in any way. We pay complete respect to it, maintain authenticity towards the incidents that happened in 1947,” he recently told Hindustan Times.

At the same time, the filmmaker emphasises that the heart of the story lies in its deeply personal love story. Rather than examining Partition through a political lens, the film explores how the upheaval changes the lives of two young people caught in its wake. “The story is of a young boy and a young girl who are aggrieved by the Partition for a very personal reason. They are not so mature or large-hearted as to say that, actually, the division of the country is my problem. For them, what matters is the divide between them,” he added.

The film reunites A. R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil and Imtiaz Ali, a creative trio responsible for some of Hindi cinema’s most loved musical albums, including Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha.

The film brings together Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina and it arrives in theatres on June 12, 2026.