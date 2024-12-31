Dimple Kapadia is the happiest granny as Twinkle and Rinke's kids drown her in cuddles during vacation. See pics

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are making sure to spend some quality time with their family as they ring in New Year's Eve. Several pictures from their vacation in Goa have now surfaced on Reddit, where the two were seen goofing around with their extended family members. (Also read: Akshay Kumar wishes wife Twinkle Khanna on her 51st birthday, shares video of 'what she is really like'. Watch) Dimple Kapadia with Aarav and Naomika in a new picture.

Akshay and Twinkle's holiday pics

In the first picture posted by a Reddit user, Twinkle's mother Dimple Kapadia was seen with her grandchildren, Aarav (who is Akshay and Twinkle's son) and Naomika (daughter of Samir Saran and Dimple's youngest daughter Rinke). Dimple stunned in a printed maxi dress with untied hair and a pair of sunglasses.

A second picture saw Akshay in a fun mood. He wore a light blue shirt and white khaki pants. The last picture saw Twinkle pose with Naomika. Twinkle looked gorgeous in a white top that was paired with a printed shirt.

More details

Twinkle celebrated her 51st birthday on December 29. Akshay posted a fun video of Twinkle relaxing on a chair at their home and edited it with another clip of her breaking into a dance. “Tina (face blowing a kiss emoji) You’re not just a sport; you’re the whole game. I’ve learned so much from you—how to laugh until my stomach hurts (and you’re almost always the reason for it), how to sing my heart out when a favourite song plays on the radio, and how to dance just because I feel like. Tere varga sach mein hor koi na (there is truly no one like you) (red heart emoji),” he wrote in the caption.

Twinkle completed her Master of Arts in Fiction Writing from Goldsmiths, University of London this year. She released her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, in 2023.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which released in theatres on Diwali. He will be seen with Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi in their next, Jolly LLB 3. He also has Sky Force in the pipeline, which will release in 2025.