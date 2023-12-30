Dino Morea on not wanting to be a single father and having kids via surrogacy, adoption: 'I need a partner'

Dino Morea has spoken about parenthood. Dino, who played the role of Aakash Fernandes, a single father to two kids in Mentalhood, told Bollywood Bubble in an interview that he wanted to have kids, but not as a single parent. The actor, who is not married, said he 'wants to have a partner and have kids'. Also read: Dino Morea on his equation with ex-girlfriend Bipasha Basu Dino Morea poses at the opening ceremony of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 in Mumbai in October 2023. (File Photo/ AFP)

Dino Morea on having kids

When asked if he plans to have a baby, 'either via surrogacy, adoption or after marrying someone', Dino Morea said, “I really want to have kids. I want to be a father. I want to have a partner and have kids. And I don’t want to do it on my own, I need a partner. So, I wouldn’t want to be a single father... I know I will be a fantastic father. I know it.”

In Mentalhood, Dino featured alongside Karisma Kapoor, Sandhya Mridul, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla, Tilotamma Shome and Sanjay Suri. The web series was directed by Karishma Kohli.

Dino on media scrutiny

In the same interview, Dino also opened up about his past relationships and called ex-girlfriend Bipasha Basu his 'favourite co-star'. He also spoke about how his former partners doubted him due to media reportage. As per reports, Dino has dated actor Lara Dutta and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in the past.

Dino said, “When you are in relationship and when you’re out with someone else for instance, just being friendly and having something to do with someone who’s a friend so much is written about. Even though your partner knows that it’s a friend, there’s always something in their mind that could there be something even when there’s absolutely nothing. Hence, I decided private life should be private. Why do you want to, who do you want to tell? Keep it private, keep it personal, it’s your personal life. I mean my work life, I’ll tell you everything about it but what I do in my personal time should be private and should be for me. People should respect that.”

Dino Morea, who was a model in the 1990s, debuted in Hindi movies in 1999 with Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. Dino was last seen in the web series The Empire directed by Mitakshara Kumar, in which he played the role of Shaybani Khan.

