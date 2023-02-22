Disha Patani's fans laud her for sharing 'unfiltered' pic, say 'thank you for showing stretch marks are normal'. See pic

Fans of actor Disha Patani praised her for sharing an 'unfiltered' mirror selfie showing her stretch marks. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Disha posted a picture of herself in a printed bikini. The actor also gave a glimpse inside her bathroom. In the photo, Disha looked at her phone as she clicked the picture in a washroom. She didn't caption her post. (Also Read | Disha Patani shows Jackson Wang around Mumbai on a carriage)

Reacting to the photo, a fan wrote, "Disha also has stretch marks! Now I can live peacefully." "Thank you for showing stretch marks are normal," read a comment. "I love that this is unfiltered!! Pure beauty!!!" commented another person. "Disha is a gorgeous lady, who agrees with this statement??" said another fan.

The actor regularly shares pictures on Instagram giving fans glimpses of her life. Recently, she shared a picture with martial artist, actor, and her Kung Fu Yoga co-star Jackie Chan. Disha posted a picture of herself and Jackie as they smiled while posing for the picture. She dropped a pink heart with the image.

Kung Fu Yoga, released worldwide in 2017, is a Chinese action comedy movie. It later became the highest-grossing film of Jackie Chan in China. Besides Disha, the film also featured Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur.

Disha is all set to collaborate with Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled Suriya 42. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts. She is also a part of Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film Yodha along with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, Yodha is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on November 11, 2022, will now hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON