Divya Khossla slams portals for adding wrong box office collections of her film Ek Chatur Naar: ‘Unfair and corrupt’

Ek Chatur Naar, the thriller comedy starring Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles, was released in theatres last Friday. The actor has taken note of several box office reports of the film's opening day and called out the box office portal Sacnilk for reporting wrong numbers for her film. Divya said that the correct collection for the film must be taken from their distributor, PVR. Ek Chatur Naar stars Divya Khossla in the lead role.

What Divya said

Taking to her Instagram account, Divya wrote, “It's unfortunate that respectable media websites like Times of India, mint and many more pick up box office collection from an unreliable source- Sacnilk which has got no authenticity. I request all to take the official collection from our distributor PVR.”

She continued, “Sacnilk does not take collection from our distributors and often puts what it feels. During Savi also they put out a wrong collection of my film completely. Again for Ek Chatur Naar they are putting extremely wrong collection which is unfair and corrupt. In this day and age when many sites have resorted to cheap tactics and blackmail for reviews and collection atleast the mainstream media needs to be authentic.”

As per Sacnilk, Ek Chatur Naar collected ₹ 0.6 crore on its opening day and ₹ 0.8 crore on its second day, taking the total to ₹1.4 crore.

Divya then shared the film's official box office collection on her Instagram account in two days. The film has collected ₹2.39 crores in India so far.

About the film

Ek Chatur Naar follows Mamta Mishra (Divya Khossla), a street-smart woman struggling to make ends meet while supporting her young son and mother-in-law (Chhaya Kadam). One day, she manages to steal the mobile phone of businessman Abhishek Verma (Neil Nitin Mukesh), where she stumbles upon intimate videos and sensitive data, which she uses to extort money from Abhishek.

The film, directed by Umesh Shukla, also stars Sushant Singh, Rajniesh Duggal, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Heli Daruwala, Rose Sardana, and Geeta Agarwal Sharma.