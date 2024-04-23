Do Aur Do Pyaar, LSD 2 collectively earn just 33 lakh on Monday; Crew crosses 80 crore against 'weak opponents'

A week after tentpole films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan failed to live up to the expectations at the box office, two smaller films are performing decently this week. However, both Do Aur Do Pyaar and LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 saw a dip in their respective collections on Day 4 , the first Monday, as per Sacnilk. (Also Read – Do Aur Do Pyaar: How Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi's film normalises infidelity, without glorifying it) Do Aur Do Pyaar and LSD2 see a dip in box office collection on day 4

Shirsha Guha Thakurta's directorial debut, a romantic comedy starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, is a little ahead in the race. It earned ₹25 lakh on Monday, bringing its total four-day box office collection to ₹2.6 crore. The movie, also starring Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamoorthy, is based around the concept of infidelity.

Do Aur Do Pyaar opened at ₹55 lakh on Friday, rose to ₹85 lakh on Saturday, with a slight spike on Sunday to ₹95 lakh. The film, however, has fallen short of crossing the ₹1 crore daily mark so far.

Dibakar Banerjee's anthology film dropped down to single digits on its first Monday. It managed to rake in only ₹8 lakh on day 4. The film, produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, is the sequel to the 2010 surprise hit, Love Sex Aur Dhokha. The film mostly stars newcomers, along with a few familiar faces like Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, and Tusshar Kapoor. It revolves around stories based on social media addiction in the present day.

LSD 2 opened at ₹15 lakh on Friday, dropped to ₹10 lakh on Saturday, but redeemed itself on Sunday with ₹40 lakh. But the single-digit collection on Monday isn't a good sign for the Dibakar Banerjee directorial.

Meanwhile, another Balaji production, Rajesh A Krishnan's heist comedy Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, has crossed the ₹80 crore mark in its fourth week.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew is doing decently even on week 4. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet, “#Crew crosses ₹ 80 cr mark… Lack of major films / weak opponents has come as a breather for *all* titles, #Crew included. [Week 4] Fri 60 lacs, Sat 1 cr, Sun 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 82.67 cr. #India biz. #Crew biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 47.54 cr, Week 2: ₹ 22.93 cr, Week 3: ₹ 9.50 cr, Weekend 4: ₹ 2.70 cr, Total: ₹ 82.67 cr.”