Do Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan look like Navya and Agastya in this 1996 pic?

On Wednesday, author Shweta Bachchan shared a throwback photo from 1996 on her Instagram handle. The picture got reactions from her fans and Bollywood celebrities as well. Shweta Bachchan often shares throwback pictures of her family members on Instagram. On Wednesday, she shared an old photo of herself and her brother Abhishek Bachchan from the time when they used to go clubbing in Boston, on Instagram. Fashion designer Vikram Phadnis reacted to Shweta’s post. (Also read: Shweta Bachchan reacts to Abhishek Bachchan’s witty take on dad Amitabh Bachchan’s rare photo)

Shweta Bachchan's photo with Abhishek Bachchan.

Sharing the picture, Shweta wrote, “Boston-M 80, 1996!!!! (The hottest club, the smoothest grooves, the best times). In the picture, the young Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan are seen posing for the camera standing close to each other.

Actor Angad Bedi commented, “Thats agi and navya!!!! @shwetabachchan.”. He seemed to be saying that they look like Shweta’s kids Navya Nanda and Agastya. One fan wrote, “What an amazing times at M80.” and another one wrote, “So funny, my dentist here used to be one of the bouncers there.” While one said, “How that club use to rock, I remember from my days when I visited Boston from DC.”

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta often shares old family pictures on Instagram. She married her husband, businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple share two children, Navya and Agastya Nanda. While Navya has reportedly decided to join her father’s business, Agastya, will be following in the footsteps of his grandfather Amitabh, and uncle Abhishek and joining the film industry. Agastya will be making his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming movie, The Archies. He will be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, and Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor. Abhishek married Aishwarya Rai in 2007. The couple share one child, Aradhya Bachchan. Abhishek was last seen in the film Dasvi. He will reportedly be seen in SSS7, the remake of 2019 Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON