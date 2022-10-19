Don’t make s*** films and then complain that some boycott has destroyed your film: Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey’s new film Midday Meeal is a social drama that released on October 14. In a new interview, the actor opened up about the boycott trend and the ‘anger’ towards Bollywood on social media. Ranvir Shorey also spoke about what really affects a film’s box office collection, and said people should not complain about ‘some boycott’ if their film itself is bad, adding they should in fact be ‘ashamed of’ their film. Also read: Why Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha flopped

Recently films like the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha failed at the box office, with a section of people saying the film did not work as a result of the boycott calls it faced due to Aamir's old statements. A section of online users also said the film, which featured Kareena Kapoor, failed as the audience rejected its content. Several other recent Hindi films, like Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, also failed at the box office. Despite big stars and huge budgets, Raksha Bandhan’s week one collection was around ₹37.50 crore, while Laal Singh Chaddha earned ₹49 crore in seven days at the domestic box office.

Now, reacting to recent films that failed to perform well at the box office, Ranvir told ETimes, “What affects a film’s business is whether it’s a good film or a bad film. So, if you want a good box office, then please make good films. Don’t make s*** films and then complain that some boycott has destroyed your film. No! You just made a s*** film. And even if it was made with ₹100, ₹200 or ₹300 crore, it’s still a s*** film that you should be ashamed of.”

In the same interview, Ranvir further addressed the recent boycott trend on social media against certain films and celebs. “I think people think that something unjust is happening in the film industry. But it all happens behind the curtains; they're not sure about what exactly it is. What we are seeing is the anger reacting to that injustice,” Ranvir said.

Ranvir will soon be seen in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3. The film is scheduled to be released next year. The action drama is directed by Maneesh Sharma, and also stars Emraan Hashmi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON