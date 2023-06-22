Dr Nene clicks picture of Madhuri Dixit in cute moment from their holiday, she returns the favour

Even after 23 years of marriage, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Sriram Nene know how to treasure each other. On Thursday, Madhuri and Dr Nene shared a couple of photos from a holiday they took earlier. Fans were in awe of the romantic moments they shared with each other. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit shares pics from son Ryan's graduation, calls him 'brilliant star')

The cute pics

Looks like Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene were on a vacation in London.

The first photo shows Dr Nene in a black shirt and black cap, clicking a picture of Madhuri on a yacht. She is wearing a pristine white dress with brown belt and sunglasses. She is posing for the perfect shot as her husband tries to find the best angle.

In the second picture, it is her trying to click his picture. He is looking at her and she has a big smile on her face. With the post, Dr Nene wrote in the caption, “Always loving each other’s vibe.”

Fans love their pics

Fans of the couple loved their vibe as well. “This the best picture on internet today,” wrote a fan. “Mast lg re ho dono (both look good),” read another comment. “Thank you so so so so so so so so so so so much for sweetest and precious pics sharing with us and made my day more more beautiful sir ji,” commented a fan.

Recently on Madhuri Dixit's birthday, Dr Nene made her day special with an Instagram post. Taking to social media, he dropped a video featuring images of Madhuri. "To the woman who stole my heart and never let go. Happy birthday my love. You are the most amazing person I know, and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. Here's to many more happy returns of the day together," he wrote.

Madhuri and Shriram's love story

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

Due to her mesmerizing moves, signature style and graceful expressions, she is often referred to as the dancing queen of Bollywood. She is a trained Kathak dancer whose dance numbers have set high standards and continue to be popular. Whether it's the foot-tapping beats or the graceful expressions, Madhuri has mesmerised the audience in various genres of films. Her ability to blend Indian classical dance elements with contemporary styles has made her dance performances even more captivating.

