Dr Shriram Nene shares sweet birthday post for wife Madhuri Dixit, adds romantic touch with ‘perfect’ Marathi song

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit is celebrating her 59th birthday today (May 15). Her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, made sure to make the day extra special with a heartfelt birthday post. Dr Nene shared a montage of unseen pictures from their holidays and vacations together and added a romantic Marathi song in the background that admired Madhuri’s beauty.

Dr Nene's romantic birthday wish to Madhuri Dixit

Dr Shriram Nene has the sweetest birthday wish for wife Madhuri Dixit,

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On Friday, Dr Nene took to Instagram to share a video featuring several romantic moments and candid photos with Madhuri from their travels together. For the background music, he chose the Marathi classic romantic song Chaand Tu Nabhatla from the film Sandook. The song compares the beauty of a wife to the moon in the sky and describes her as graceful, soft and radiant. Sung by Swapnil Bandodkar, the song revolves around love, admiration and longing.

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{{^usCountry}} Along with the video, Dr Nene also penned a sweet birthday note for Madhuri. His caption read, “To my beloved on her birthday. Here is to another amazing trip around the sun and many happy returns! Thank you for always being there for all of us and sharing your warmth and love.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the video, Dr Nene also penned a sweet birthday note for Madhuri. His caption read, “To my beloved on her birthday. Here is to another amazing trip around the sun and many happy returns! Thank you for always being there for all of us and sharing your warmth and love.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were quick to react to the post and especially praised Dr Nene’s song selection for the video. One fan commented, “Nice song selection! Happy Birthday MD.” Another wrote, “Song perfectly suits her.” A third fan commented, “This is so sweet. Happy Birthday Madhuri ma’am.” Another user wrote, “Happy Birthday Ma’am... What a perfect song.” About Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene’s marriage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were quick to react to the post and especially praised Dr Nene’s song selection for the video. One fan commented, “Nice song selection! Happy Birthday MD.” Another wrote, “Song perfectly suits her.” A third fan commented, “This is so sweet. Happy Birthday Madhuri ma’am.” Another user wrote, “Happy Birthday Ma’am... What a perfect song.” About Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene’s marriage {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Madhuri had earlier revealed that although she and Dr Nene were introduced by her brother, the couple dated for around six months before deciding to get married. They tied the knot on October 17, 1999, and moved to the United States shortly after their wedding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhuri had earlier revealed that although she and Dr Nene were introduced by her brother, the couple dated for around six months before deciding to get married. They tied the knot on October 17, 1999, and moved to the United States shortly after their wedding. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple welcomed their elder son, Arin, in 2003 and their younger son, Ryan, in 2005. In 2011, Madhuri and Dr Nene shifted back to Mumbai permanently, after which the actor resumed her work in Indian cinema and television. Over the years, the couple have often shared glimpses of their family life and vacations on social media, with fans praising their bond and chemistry.

Madhuri Dixit’s upcoming work

Madhuri will next be seen in the film Maa Behen. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film revolves around a constantly quarrelling mother and her daughters, who suddenly find themselves dealing with a dead body in their kitchen. Madhuri plays the role of Rekha, while Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga play her daughters in the film.

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The movie also stars Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, Shardul Bharadwaj, Shrivardhan Trivedi and Aprit Singh in key roles. Written by Pooja Tolani and Suresh Triveni, the film is scheduled to release on Netflix on June 4.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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