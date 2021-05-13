Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and R Madhavan extend heartfelt greetings
Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and R Madhavan tweeted to greet their fans.
Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and R Madhavan tweeted to greet their fans.
bollywood

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and R Madhavan extend heartfelt greetings

A number of Bollywood actors including Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and R Madhavan greeted fans on Eid-ul-Fitr and posted messages on social media.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 04:41 PM IST

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, a host of Bollywood stars including Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, R Madhavan and many others extended greetings on the festival.

Anil took to Twitter and shared a post by History Archives' Instagram page. The post showcased a soulful poem featuring a prayer to exude positivity and light amid the dark times.

Along with the post, Anil noted, "For the praying and the ones who can't anymore. For the ones who need prayers a little more than most others in these tough times. For whom there is none left to pray for or with. This Eid, we do. For all of you."


Urging people to stay indoors and keep their masks on whenever they need to step out, Abhishek wrote on Twitter: "Eid mubarak. (Folded hands emoticon)#StayHomeStaySafe #MaskOn." The picture featured the crescent moon and a mosque with lamps hanging in the backdrop.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra: 'My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's'

3 Idiots actor R Madhavan took to Twitter and shared a poster to commemorate the festival on social media. The poster read, "Eid Mubarak," and along with it, he wrote, "To you and all your families," with three joined hand emoticons.

After a month of fasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramzan, comes the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
eid ul fitr eid mubarak bollywood anil kapoor r. madhavan + 3 more

Related Stories

Yasmine Al Massri defends Priyanka Chopra over her silence on ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis.
Yasmine Al Massri defends Priyanka Chopra over her silence on ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis.
hollywood

Yasmine defends Priyanka as user questions silence on Israel-Palestine crisis

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Yasmine Al Massri reacted to a Twitter user questioning Priyanka Chopra's silence on the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis. Yasmine mentioned how Priyanka is busy with Covid-19 relief work in India.
READ FULL STORY
Janelle Monae is known for her performances in films like Hidden Figures and Moonlight.(REUTERS)
Janelle Monae is known for her performances in films like Hidden Figures and Moonlight.(REUTERS)
hollywood

Janelle Monae joins Daniel Craig and Edward Norton in Knives Out sequel

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 03:54 PM IST
American singer-actor Janelle Monae is the latest addition to the cast of Knives Out sequel. Other stars include Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Dave Bautista.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.