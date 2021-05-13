Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and R Madhavan extend heartfelt greetings

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, a host of Bollywood stars including Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, R Madhavan and many others extended greetings on the festival.

Anil took to Twitter and shared a post by History Archives' Instagram page. The post showcased a soulful poem featuring a prayer to exude positivity and light amid the dark times.

Along with the post, Anil noted, "For the praying and the ones who can't anymore. For the ones who need prayers a little more than most others in these tough times. For whom there is none left to pray for or with. This Eid, we do. For all of you."

For the praying and the ones who can’t anymore. For the ones who need prayers a little more than most others in these tough times. For whom there is none left to pray for or with. This Eid, we do. For all of you.



- source credit @thehistoryartchiveshttps://t.co/McibnDsaCJ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 13, 2021





Urging people to stay indoors and keep their masks on whenever they need to step out, Abhishek wrote on Twitter: "Eid mubarak. (Folded hands emoticon)#StayHomeStaySafe #MaskOn." The picture featured the crescent moon and a mosque with lamps hanging in the backdrop.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra: 'My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's'

3 Idiots actor R Madhavan took to Twitter and shared a poster to commemorate the festival on social media. The poster read, "Eid Mubarak," and along with it, he wrote, "To you and all your families," with three joined hand emoticons.

After a month of fasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramzan, comes the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON