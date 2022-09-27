Eisha Singh auditioned for Kareena Kapoor’s part in Laal Singh Chaddha: Somebody told me that Aamir Khan really liked my audition - Exclusive

Getting her first TV show - Ishq Ka Rang Safed - was like a cakewalk for actor Eisha Singh as she cracked her first ever audition and landed the show. However, the same cannot be said for her Bollywood debut. Before bagging Ratna Sinha’s Middle-Class Love, Singh had to audition for several films, including Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

“I auditioned for a couple of films before (Middle-Class Love). I even auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddhaa, do you know that?” Singh quips. She further adds, “They were searching for a newcomer initially and I auditioned for it. Somebody told me that Aamir Khan really liked my audition. Though it did not work, I met him for another project.”

Interestingly, Singh tested for a part that actor Kareena Kapoor Khan ended up playing in the Advait Chandan’s Hindi remake of Forrest Gump (1994). Recalling her audition, she shares, “We did three scenes and I enjoyed most of it. I have watched Forrest Gump thoroughly, so I really enjoyed it. I think I was nice, but maybe I wasn’t good. My dad was watching me (audition) and I was very nervous. Everytime dad is on set I get very nervous. Though he is the coolest and loves my work. It (the movie) did not work out, which is fine. Later on I got to know that Kareena Kapoor ma’am is doing it, so I was fine. I don’t care if 50 more people auditioned for it. The fact that I auditioned for it, and they considered me, thought I was eligible to be a part of a big film like Laal Singh Chaddha and be paired opposite Aamir Khan was a big thing for me.”