Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 10: Harshvardhan Rane's film beats Metro In Dino's lifetime haul

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 10: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, despite this and its clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma, the film has managed to strike a chord with audiences and has now surpassed the lifetime haul of another romantic drama, Metro In Dino. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 10: A still of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa from the romantic drama.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's box office performance

As reported by Sacnilk, the film has now entered its second week and earned ₹4.5 crore on its second Tuesday, followed by ₹3 crore on Wednesday. It maintained momentum on Thursday as well, collecting ₹2.50crore and taking its total box office collection to ₹55 crore. With this, the film has overtaken the lifetime collection of Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino ( ₹52.61 crore).

Despite featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher, and receiving largely positive reviews, Metro In Dino underperformed at the box office.

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Helmed by Milap Zaveri and produced under the banner Desi Movies Factory, the film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. It narrates the story of a powerful politician who falls for a strong-willed superstar, with their passionate romance spiralling into a dangerous game of obsession, pride, and heartbreak.

While the film received mixed to negative reviews from critics, it still managed to recover its ₹25 crore budget within just four days of release.

Reflecting on the success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Thamma, Harshvardhan told Zoom, “My initial reaction was that the whole country should finally stop using this one word that we’ve been obsessed with for the last six or seven years — nepotism. Let’s end this word in 2025 because you guys have ended it. Two outsider films released together on Diwali, and both received equal love and box office numbers. What does that mean? That the audience treats everyone equally.”