Harshvardhan Rane reacts to being compared to Shah Rukh Khan, calls him god: ‘Main unka mamuli pujari hoon!’

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is currently riding high on the success of his recent release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The actor was recently compared to Shah Rukh Khan after a news portal reported that, following SRK, Harshvardhan is the only actor to deliver two hits in a single year. However, Harshvardhan humbly dismissed the comparison, calling Shah Rukh Khan “God” and expressing that he does not wish to be compared to him. Harshvardhan Rane says he's nothing compared to Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to his Instagram story, Harshvardhan shared a screenshot of the news portal’s headline, which read, “Box Office: With Only ₹87.9 Crore Total, Harshvardhan Rane Achieves a Record No Other Bollywood Actor Could Touch Post-COVID.”

Harshvardhan Rane on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan.

Reacting to it, Harshvardhan wrote in Hindi, “Unhone ek saal mein do baar apne God-level stardom se kiya, mera ek saal mein do baar unhe follow karne se gaya hai! Please, I beg you not to even put my name alongside his in any article. He is God, aur main unka ek mamuli pujari hoon! (He achieved it twice in a year with his god-level stardom, while I did it twice in a year merely by following him. Please, I beg you not to mention my name alongside his. He is God, and I am just one of his humble devotees).”

About Harshvardhan Rane's recent releases

Earlier this year, in February, Harshvardhan’s Sanam Teri Kasam re-released in theatres. The film, which had flopped during its initial run, became India’s highest-grossing re-release. It earned over ₹33 crore upon re-release, taking its domestic collection to ₹42.28 crore and worldwide total to ₹54.2 crore.

Now, his romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which released on Diwali alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma, has also turned out to be a commercial success. Despite the clash and receiving mixed-to-negative reviews, the film managed to recover its ₹25 crore budget within just four days. So far, it has collected ₹52.5 crore domestically and ₹71.8 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan set a record in 2023 with a stunning comeback to the big screen. His film Pathaan collected ₹1,050 crore worldwide, followed by another blockbuster, Jawan, which earned ₹1,160 crore globally. Later that year, he starred in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which was also a hit, collecting ₹454 crore worldwide. With these releases, SRK became the only actor in the post-COVID era to deliver three consecutive blockbusters in a single year.

Shah Rukh Khan and Harshvardhan Rane's upcoming projects

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming action film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. King is expected to release in 2026.

Harshvardhan Rane, on the other hand, will next be seen in Silaa, co-starring Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.