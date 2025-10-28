Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 8: Harshvardhan Rane film surpasses Sanam Teri Kasam lifetime haul

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 8: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat released on Diwali, and despite clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film, it has emerged as a success, now inching closer to the ₹50 crore mark. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 8: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's still from the romantic drama.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office performance

According to Sacnilk, after a decent first weekend, Harshvardhan’s film collected ₹3.5 crore on Monday and ₹4.25 crore on Tuesday (day 8), taking its total to ₹49.25 crore. With this, the film is close to crossing the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office.

While the film is still trailing behind Ayushmann, Rashmika, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s horror-comedy Thamma, which has so far collected ₹95.6 crore, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has nonetheless managed to emerge as a commercial success. Made on a modest budget of just ₹25 crore, the film has recovered more than its production cost in just eight days. It has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Sanam Teri Kasam ( ₹42.28 crore).

Harshvardhan recently expressed his gratitude to fans for supporting the film and making it a success. During a visit to a cinema screening his film, he said, “This Diwali, you supported the films of two outsiders. Ayushmann Khurrana’s film released along with mine. Watch both the films, please, and enjoy both. This sends a good message out, that aap logon ne akele poora ka poora Bollywood se nepotism hi khatm kar diya (you people alone have wiped out nepotism from Bollywood).”

He added, “I hope you like it. And those of you in your family who haven’t watched it yet, please come again with them.”

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the romantic drama tells the story of politician Vikramaditya Bhonsle, whose life changes after crossing paths with Adaa Randhawa, a renowned actor. What begins as attraction soon turns into obsession, taking the audience on an intense emotional journey. The film received largely mixed to negative reviews, with many critics calling it out for promoting misogyny and toxicity. Despite the criticism, the film continues to perform well at the box office.